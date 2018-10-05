Deeno : Brings Parents Attention to World Smile Day, Ensure a Long-Lasting Smile for Your Kids!

Today, Friday 5th October - World Smile Day - “deeno” launches their Kickstarter campaign to make kids fall in love with brushing their teeth through the use of gamification and the virtual Tamagotchi-like pet Deeno.

The credit for the World Smile Day goes to Harvey Ball. The creator of the smiley face wanted to devote one day a year to spread smiles. Ironically, this day has become a reminder of great unhappiness for many of us, especially our kids. They are losing their teeth to tooth decay and with it, their will to smile.

The natural age for the milk teeth to fall is 6 to 13 years. However, the number of children under the age of 4 getting admitted to UK hospitals for tooth extractions has risen by 25% in just a decade. In the US, dental diseases make children miss 1.6 million school days. Australia too is reeling under oral disease emergency with 26,000+ children admitted to hospitals for tooth decay.

A global epidemic is a befitting name for this rapidly worsening phenomenon.

Left untreated, tooth decay can lead to chronic infections and unbearable pains; a direct impact on the quality of the child’s life, their ability to learn, their enthusiasm to play, and of course, their desire to smile. It is not a very happy World Smile Day when the children of Earth cannot smile.

Despite this being a worldwide problem, its solution is a rather simple one – teach kids to brush their teeth properly.

Parents are instrumental in helping their child brush. Dentist-recommended products like the Deeno-brush are the tools that help them achieve this objective. The app component of the product allows parents to set up brushing targets and track their children’s progress via Bluetooth. The in-app games and the adorable character, Deeno, make brushing a fun activity. Deeno-brush leverages technology to ensure better oral hygiene and gamification to make it more desirable.

After 2 years of development, the promoters of Deeno could not have picked a better day than October 5 for the launch of their product and the Kickstarter campaign. Supporting the campaign is equivalent to extending the next generation the gift of a beautiful, uninterrupted and carefree smile on World Smile Day.

To receive 65% off pledge now on Kickstarter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005288/en/