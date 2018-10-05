Deeno : Brings Parents Attention to World Smile Day, Ensure a Long-Lasting Smile for Your Kids!

Today, Friday 5th October - World Smile Day
- “deeno”
launches their Kickstarter
campaign to make kids fall in love with brushing their teeth through the
use of gamification and the virtual Tamagotchi-like pet Deeno.
The credit for the World Smile Day goes to Harvey Ball. The creator of
the smiley face wanted to devote one day a year to spread smiles.
Ironically, this day has become a reminder of great unhappiness for many
of us, especially our kids. They are losing their teeth to tooth decay
and with it, their will to smile.
The natural age for the milk teeth to fall is 6 to 13 years. However,
the number of children under the age of 4 getting admitted to UK
hospitals for tooth extractions has risen by 25% in just a decade. In
the US, dental diseases make children miss 1.6 million school days.
Australia too is reeling under oral disease emergency with 26,000+
children admitted to hospitals for tooth decay.
A global epidemic is a befitting name for this rapidly worsening
phenomenon.
Left untreated, tooth decay can lead to chronic infections and
unbearable pains; a direct impact on the quality of the child’s life,
their ability to learn, their enthusiasm to play, and of course, their
desire to smile. It is not a very happy World Smile Day when the
children of Earth cannot smile.
Despite this being a worldwide problem, its solution is a rather simple
one – teach kids to brush their teeth properly.
Parents are instrumental in helping their child brush.
Dentist-recommended products like the Deeno-brush are the tools that
help them achieve this objective. The app component of the product
allows parents to set up brushing targets and track their children’s
progress via Bluetooth. The in-app games and the adorable character,
Deeno, make brushing a fun activity. Deeno-brush leverages technology to
ensure better oral hygiene and gamification to make it more desirable.
After 2 years of development, the promoters of Deeno could not have
picked a better day than October 5 for the launch of their product and
the Kickstarter campaign. Supporting the campaign is equivalent to
extending the next generation the gift of a beautiful, uninterrupted and
carefree smile on World Smile Day.
