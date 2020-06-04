Log in
Deenova : Continues its Pharmacy Automation Market Expansion with 7 Robots Sales in France

06/04/2020 | 05:04am EDT

Deenova reported today that its recent market momentum in 2020 relentlessly extended to France, with 7 new robots contracts received by Deenova from Vinci Construction and the French Ministry of Economy and Finance, Groupe Hospitalier de Haute-Saône in Vesoul, and Adef Résidences Association Hopital Nord 92 Villeneuve-la-Garenne in the greater Paris area.

Loïc Bessin, Managing Director of Deenova and Ecodex in France, stated: “I’m delighted to advance Deenova’s undeniable and dominant international expansion in 2020, this time in France, with our Deenova’s centralised unit-dose robots and related products and consumables. I’m very proud for our French team to continue Deenova’s unparalleled success in pioneering the pharmacy unit-dose traceability sector, already started in Italy, Malta, and the United Kingdom. Our corporate DNA ensures maximum traceability of medicines, total security of unit-doses, and greater consumption efficiency resulting in a significant reduction in pharmacy expenses, even during this tragic and business-challenging Covid-19 period”.

Christophe Jaffuel, Deenova’s International Business Development Director, added: “French pharmacists continue the European trend to recognise the evident reliability and superiority of Deenova’s fully automated solutions, not only for unit dose therapy dispensing but also for medical devices traceability, as they ensure increased safety for the patients, improve efficiency and cost savings, but more importantly, freeing up time for nurses to take care of their patients.”

Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of combined robotic and automation solutions for closed loop medications and medical devices RFID traceability in the healthcare industry, anytime and anywhere. Deenova’s unique and fully integrated solutions have and will greatly contribute to ease healthcare providers’ growing pressures to: simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimise waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff. Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices. Please visit www.deenova.com for additional information on its market leading solutions.


© Business Wire 2020
