Deep Instinct : Continues Momentum in ANZ With New Hires and Business Wins

Deep Instinct, the first company to apply deep learning to cybersecurity, today announced the company’s continued growth, expansion and investment in the ANZ region with the appointment of two new key hires and significant business wins.

Catering for the emerging opportunities in the ANZ region, Deep Instinct has signed several new clients, including CoolDrive Autoparts, Australia's leading trade supplier of automotive parts, IT services provider XCentral and Managed service provider, IT Junction.

“This is an exciting time for Deep Instinct,” says Stuart Fisher, APAC Senior Vice President, Deep Instinct. “As the first company to apply deep learning to cybersecurity, we are the only cyber security provider properly arming businesses around the world with the solutions they need to prevent today’s most advanced threats.

“The current generation of cybersecurity products are failing businesses because they don’t prevent first-seen threats and the most sophisticated of attacks. Businesses need a solution that prevents threats from ever entering their environment in the first place, and not having to deal with post-infection damages. It’s the only effective line of defence they can depend on and our fast-paced growth across the region is proof of that.”

“The cyber threat landscape is evolving rapidly,” says CoolDrive Autoparts, Director of Information Services, Jordan Bagnoux. “CoolDrive Autoparts has always taken proactive measures to secure our global IT environment. After intensive evaluation testing against five other major security vendors, CoolDrive Autoparts quickly acknowledged that Deep Instinct was at the forefront of innovation within the cybersecurity industry.”

XCentral Co-Founder & CTO, Phil Patelis, says; “XCentral chose Deep Instinct for its Deep Learning Neural Network, which is a standout technology. Through our trials, Deep Instinct showed they are preventing attacks before they happen, which was one of our core requirements.”

Strengthening its leadership team in the region, Deep Instinct also announced new hires, with former Dell EMC security specialist Mark Arapovic joining as Sales Engineering Manager ANZ and Christopher Brown as Regional Sales Manager ANZ.

The new executives will support growing demand for the company's deep learning framework and predictive capabilities, while positioning the company for scalability as the market continues to expand.

