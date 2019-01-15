Deep Instinct : Continues Momentum in ANZ With New Hires and Business Wins

Deep
Instinct, the first company to apply deep learning to cybersecurity,
today announced the company’s continued growth, expansion and investment
in the ANZ region with the appointment of two new key hires and
significant business wins.
Catering for the emerging opportunities in the ANZ region, Deep Instinct
has signed several new clients, including CoolDrive Autoparts,
Australia's leading trade supplier of automotive parts, IT services
provider XCentral and Managed service provider, IT Junction.
“This is an exciting time for Deep Instinct,” says Stuart Fisher, APAC
Senior Vice President, Deep Instinct. “As the first company to apply
deep learning to cybersecurity, we are the only cyber security provider
properly arming businesses around the world with the solutions they need
to prevent today’s most advanced threats.
“The current generation of cybersecurity products are failing businesses
because they don’t prevent first-seen threats and the most sophisticated
of attacks. Businesses need a solution that prevents threats from ever
entering their environment in the first place, and not having to deal
with post-infection damages. It’s the only effective line of defence
they can depend on and our fast-paced growth across the region is proof
of that.”
“The cyber threat landscape is evolving rapidly,” says CoolDrive
Autoparts, Director of Information Services, Jordan Bagnoux. “CoolDrive
Autoparts has always taken proactive measures to secure our global IT
environment. After intensive evaluation testing against five other major
security vendors, CoolDrive Autoparts quickly acknowledged that Deep
Instinct was at the forefront of innovation within the cybersecurity
industry.”
XCentral Co-Founder & CTO, Phil Patelis, says; “XCentral chose Deep
Instinct for its Deep Learning Neural Network, which is a standout
technology. Through our trials, Deep Instinct showed they are preventing
attacks before they happen, which was one of our core requirements.”
Strengthening its leadership team in the region, Deep Instinct also
announced new hires, with former Dell EMC security specialist Mark
Arapovic joining as Sales Engineering Manager ANZ and Christopher
Brown as Regional Sales Manager ANZ.
The new executives will support growing demand for the company's deep
learning framework and predictive capabilities, while positioning the
company for scalability as the market continues to expand.
About Deep Instinct
Deep Instinct is a deep learning based platform that helps companies and
organizations protect themselves against zero-day, APT and ransomware
attacks with unmatched accuracy. By providing deep learning predictive
capabilities and a solution that is based on a proprietary deep learning
framework, Deep Instinct is revolutionizing cybersecurity. Deep
Instinct’s solution provides comprehensive defense designed to protect
against known and unknown malware in real-time, across endpoints,
servers, and mobile devices. Deep Learning’s capabilities of identifying
malware from any data source results in comprehensive protection on any
device and operating system. For more information about Deep
Instinct, visit: www.deepinstinct.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005971/en/