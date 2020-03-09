Log in
Deep Learning Market 2020-2024 | The Growing Application of Deep Learning to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/09/2020 | 11:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the deep learning market and it is poised to grow by USD 7.2 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 45% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005076/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Deep Learning Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Micron Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc. and Sensory Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing application of deep learning will offer immense growth opportunities, unavailability of data will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing application of deep learning has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, unavailability of data might hamper market growth.

Deep Learning Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Deep Learning Market is segmented as below:

Type

  • Software
  • Services
  • Hardware

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41147

Deep Learning Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our deep learning market report covers the following areas:

  • Deep Learning Market Size
  • Deep Learning Market Trends
  • Deep Learning Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing emphasis on cloud-based deep learning as one of the prime reasons driving the deep learning market growth during the next few years.

Deep Learning Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the deep learning market, including some of the vendors such as Micron Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc. and Sensory Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the deep learning market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Deep Learning Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist deep learning market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the deep learning market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the deep learning market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of deep learning market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing collaboration among vendors
  • Increasing investments in deep learning
  • Growing emphasis on cloud-based deep learning

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Adapteva Inc.
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Intel Corp.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Micron Technology Inc.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • NVIDIA Corp.
  • Qualcomm Inc.
  • Sensory Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
