Deep Learning Market 2020-2024 | The Growing Application of Deep Learning to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the deep learning market and it is poised to grow by USD 7.2 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 45% during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Micron Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc. and Sensory Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing application of deep learning will offer immense growth opportunities, unavailability of data will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing application of deep learning has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, unavailability of data might hamper market growth.

Deep Learning Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Deep Learning Market is segmented as below:

Type

Software

Services

Hardware

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Deep Learning Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our deep learning market report covers the following areas:

Deep Learning Market Size

Deep Learning Market Trends

Deep Learning Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing emphasis on cloud-based deep learning as one of the prime reasons driving the deep learning market growth during the next few years.

Deep Learning Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the deep learning market, including some of the vendors such as Micron Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc. and Sensory Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the deep learning market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Deep Learning Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist deep learning market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the deep learning market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the deep learning market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of deep learning market vendors

