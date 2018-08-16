Log in
Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Report 2018 - Global Annual Estimates & Forecasts 2015-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/16/2018 | 06:00pm CEST

The "Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) in US$ Million by the following Product Types:

  • Integrated DPI
  • Standalone DPI

The Global market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Applications:

  • Internet Service Provider (ISP)
  • Government
  • Others

The report profiles 27 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Allot Communications Ltd. (Israel)
  • Bivio Networks, Inc. (Canada)
  • Broadcom Ltd.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
  • cPacket Networks, Inc. (USA)
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Procera Networks (USA)
  • Qosmos (France)
  • R&S Cybersecurity ipoque GmbH (Germany)
  • Sandvine Incorporated ULC (Canada)
  • SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC (USA)
  • SonicWALL L.L.C. (USA)
  • Vedicis (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Growth Drivers And Issues

3. End-Use Market Analysis

4. Product Overview

5. Product Innovations/Introductions

6. Recent Industry Activity

7. Focus On Select Players

8. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 27 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 28)

  • The United States (13)
  • Canada (1)
  • Europe (9)
    • France (2)
    • Germany (3)
    • The United Kingdom (2)
    • Rest of Europe (2)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
  • Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sb2c8j/deep_packet?w=4


