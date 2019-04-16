DeepMap : Broadens Leadership Team; Amer Akhtar, Former NIO Executive, Joins as Chief Revenue Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepMap today announced that the company has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Amer Akhtar as Chief Revenue Officer. Akhtar is an industry veteran with deep international business and automotive experience.

Akhtar joins DeepMap from NIO, a leader in China's premium electric vehicle market. At NIO, Akhtar served as COO and Head of XPT US, the advanced technology components and solutions division. Previously, Akhtar was President of ADP China as well as President of Yahoo Small Business.

James Wu, CEO and Co-Founder, DeepMap, said: "Amer brings to DeepMap a unique combination of startup and large company management experience. His extensive background in working with customers and partners in Europe and Asia, as well as his hands-on experience with the new mobility ecosystem, will be invaluable as we continue to grow internationally. We are incredibly excited to welcome Amer on board."

"DeepMap's technology is critical for safe autonomous driving," said Akhtar. "All self-driving vehicles, from cars and trucks to buses, shuttles, and delivery robots, will require precise mapping and localization capabilities. I am thrilled to join the DeepMap team as the company begins its next stage of growth and look forward to working with DeepMap's customers and partners around the world to make autonomy a reality."

Earlier this month, DeepMap announced the addition of former Bosch executive Hermann Kaess to its technical advisory board.

DeepMap's mission is to accelerate safe autonomy by providing the world's best autonomous mapping and localization solutions. DeepMap delivers the technology necessary for self-driving vehicles to navigate in a complex and unpredictable environment. The company addresses three important elements: precise high-definition mapping, ultra-accurate real-time localization, and the serving infrastructure to support massive global scaling. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in Beijing and Guangzhou, China. For more information, see www.deepmap.ai .

