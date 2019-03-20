DeepMotion : Secures $2.2M Investment from Samsung Venture Investment Corp and Scrum Ventures

DeepMotion, an industry leader in the field of Motion Intelligence, announced today a $2.2 million investment led by Samsung Venture Investment Corp (“Samsung Ventures”) and Scrum Ventures. The financing will be used to fund DeepMotion’s continued expansion of their Digital Avatar Solutions and to accelerate recruitment and growth.

"The time has never been more exciting for real-time physics-based motion AI in 2019,” says Kevin He, DeepMotion founder and CEO. “We are tremendously excited to join forces with Samsung Ventures and Scrum Ventures and use this financing to not only deliver our technology to the mobile consumer market, but also expand its adoption into social, messaging, AR/VR, gaming, and robotics."

"We see great potential for DeepMotion's technology to help underpin a wide range of new and fun mobile and gaming experiences,” says Austin Arensberg, Principal at Scrum Ventures. “We are equally excited to leverage our network in Asia to support DeepMotion's expansion into the world's largest gaming market."

DeepMotion’s Digital Avatar solutions bridge physical and digital motion for virtual characters and machines. Using physics simulation, computer vision, and machine learning, DeepMotion reconstructs realistic motion from real-world examples. Learn more about the technology here.

The company will be showcasing consumer deployments of their technology in addition to demonstrations of their latest R&D at the upcoming Game Developers Conference in San Francisco from March 18th—March 22nd. In North Hall Booth P1658, DeepMotion will be presenting their real-time, interactive Avatar tracking solutions for AR and VR, as well as demonstrating intelligent characters that can navigate their environment autonomously via learned motions.

About Samsung Venture Investment Corporation

Samsung Venture Investment Corporation manages investment and investment-related activities for Samsung affiliate companies. The investment mandate for Samsung Venture Investment Corporation tracks closely to the strategic priorities of Samsung affiliate companies' core operating divisions, and encompasses investments in semiconductors, displays, telecommunications, and consumer electronics. Learn more at https://www.samsungventure.co.kr/english/jsp/investment/sector.jsp.

About Scrum Ventures

Scrum Ventures is a seed stage venture firm investing across a range of industries in the U.S. and Asia. Based in San Francisco with extensive experience and networks in both Silicon Valley and Japan, Scrum Ventures accelerates their portfolio companies for global opportunities and helps corporations innovate. Scrum Ventures recently announced Scrum Studios that connects global corporations in Japan with startups in Silicon Valley through investing and collaboration. Learn more at http://scrum.vc.

About DeepMotion

DeepMotion is a pioneer in the emerging field of Motion Intelligence. The company is building a platform powered by advanced physics simulation, computer vision, and machine learning. Led by members from Blizzard, Pixar, Disney, ROBLOX, Microsoft, Ubisoft, Stanford, CMU and Tsinghua, DeepMotion is leveraging decades of experience in the field to bridge digital and physical motion. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, CA. Learn more at https://www.deepmotion.com/.

