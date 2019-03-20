DeepMotion : Secures $2.2M Investment from Samsung Venture Investment Corp and Scrum Ventures

DeepMotion, an industry leader in the field of Motion Intelligence,
announced today a $2.2 million investment led by Samsung
Venture Investment Corp (“Samsung Ventures”) and Scrum
Ventures. The financing will be used to fund DeepMotion’s continued
expansion of their Digital
Avatar Solutions and to accelerate recruitment and growth.
"The time has never been more exciting for real-time physics-based
motion AI in 2019,” says Kevin He, DeepMotion founder and CEO. “We are
tremendously excited to join forces with Samsung Ventures and Scrum
Ventures and use this financing to not only deliver our technology to
the mobile consumer market, but also expand its adoption into social,
messaging, AR/VR, gaming, and robotics."
"We see great potential for DeepMotion's technology to help underpin a
wide range of new and fun mobile and gaming experiences,” says Austin
Arensberg, Principal at Scrum Ventures. “We are equally excited to
leverage our network in Asia to support DeepMotion's expansion into the
world's largest gaming market."
DeepMotion’s Digital Avatar solutions bridge physical and digital motion
for virtual characters and machines. Using physics simulation, computer
vision, and machine learning, DeepMotion reconstructs realistic motion
from real-world examples. Learn more about the technology here.
The company will be showcasing consumer deployments of their technology
in addition to demonstrations of their latest R&D at the upcoming Game
Developers Conference in San Francisco from March 18th—March 22nd. In
North Hall Booth P1658, DeepMotion will be presenting their
real-time, interactive Avatar tracking solutions for AR and VR, as well
as demonstrating intelligent characters that can navigate their
environment autonomously via learned motions.
About Samsung Venture Investment Corporation
Samsung Venture Investment Corporation manages investment and
investment-related activities for Samsung affiliate companies. The
investment mandate for Samsung Venture Investment Corporation tracks
closely to the strategic priorities of Samsung affiliate companies' core
operating divisions, and encompasses investments in semiconductors,
displays, telecommunications, and consumer electronics. Learn more at https://www.samsungventure.co.kr/english/jsp/investment/sector.jsp.
About Scrum Ventures
Scrum Ventures is a seed stage venture firm investing across a range of
industries in the U.S. and Asia. Based in San Francisco with extensive
experience and networks in both Silicon Valley and Japan, Scrum Ventures
accelerates their portfolio companies for global opportunities and helps
corporations innovate. Scrum Ventures recently announced Scrum Studios
that connects global corporations in Japan with startups in Silicon
Valley through investing and collaboration. Learn more at http://scrum.vc.
About DeepMotion
DeepMotion is a pioneer in the emerging field of Motion Intelligence.
The company is building a platform powered by advanced physics
simulation, computer vision, and machine learning. Led by members from
Blizzard, Pixar, Disney, ROBLOX, Microsoft, Ubisoft, Stanford, CMU and
Tsinghua, DeepMotion is leveraging decades of experience in the field to
bridge digital and physical motion. The company is headquartered in
Redwood City, CA. Learn more at https://www.deepmotion.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005219/en/