Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Deere to lay off 163 U.S. workers as trade war dents equipment demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 05:53pm EDT
Equipment for sale is seen at a John Deere dealer in Denver

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Deere & Co on Tuesday announced indefinite layoffs for 163 U.S. manufacturing workers at plants in Illinois and Iowa that make agricultural, forestry and construction equipment, citing decreased customer demand.

The layoffs come weeks after the company said it would reduce production by 20% at its facilities in Illinois and Iowa in the second of half of the year to keep inventory in line with retail demand.

The world's largest farm equipment maker is reeling from the fallout of the U.S.-China trade war that has slowed purchases from farmers.

Meanwhile, lingering trade tensions have inhibited manufacturing activity and investment in nonresidential construction.

Weaker demand in the latest quarter dented its earnings, forcing Deere to trim its full-year earnings forecast and initiate a review of costs.

In August, the Moline, Illinois-based company said it was assessing its manufacturing footprint as part of the cost structure review.

In an emailed response, Deere said 50 production employees at Harvester Works, which makes large agriculture equipment, in East Moline, Illinois, would be put on indefinite layoff. Separately, 113 workers would be laid off for an indefinite period at its construction and forestry plant in Davenport, Iowa.

Deere's shares closed on Tuesday down 1.9% at $165.50.

The year-long tariff war between the United States and China has slashed the export earnings of American farmers. China imported $9.1 billion of U.S. farm produce in 2018, down from $19.5 billion in 2017, according to the American Farm Bureau.

U.S. shipments to China of soybeans, the country's most valuable farm export, sank to a 16-year low last year as Beijing shifted purchases mostly to Brazil, leaving American farmers with a surplus.

Deere has said it expects industry sales of agricultural equipment to be about the same as last year in the United States and Canada, which account for 60% of its overall business. Sales in the region were earlier projected to be flat to up 5% earlier.

(This story has been refiled to add dropped letter in paragraph two.)

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio and Matthew Lewis)

By Rajesh Kumar Singh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pDeere to lay off 163 U.S. workers as trade war dents equipment demand
RE
05:48pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders Two Trading Firms, Bank to Pay a Total of $3 Million for Spoofing
PU
05:37pOil prices slip as U.S. economic data weakens demand outlook
RE
05:36pEcuador to quit OPEC in 2020 in search of bigger export revenue
RE
05:34pExxon expects weak oil prices to hit third-quarter earnings
RE
05:33pAMERICAN ARCHITECTURAL MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : AAMA and World Vision Partner to Provide Backpacks, School Supplies to Title I School in Austin, TX
PU
05:32pUtilities Down, But Losses Limited by Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:31pOil prices slip as U.S. economic data weakens demand outlook
RE
05:19pCommunications Services Down on Slowdown Fears -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:17pPIMCO Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Common Share Distributions
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : One strong nationwide postal network for the Netherlands
2CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Chief Operating Officer Resigns Over Surveillance Scandal -- Update
3Major U.S. investors have billions at risk in Chinese stocks
4NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Announces Key Executive Promotions
5BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE : Erika Söderberg Johnson leaves Biotage

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group