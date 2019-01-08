Deeside Business Forum : and Jack Sargeant AM Announce Golden Opportunity for Businesses to Influence Politicians on Brexit

PLANS for a conference that will let business leaders tell politicians
exactly what they think about the impact of Brexit continue apace.
The event organised by Jack Sargeant AM and the Deeside Business Forum
will give the business community the perfect opportunity to influence
their elected representatives ahead of the Westminster vote on Theresa
May’s Brexit deal scheduled for the following week.
First Minister Mark Drakeford, Shadow Secretary of State for Business,
Energy and Industrial Strategy Rebecca Long Bailey and Minister for
Economy and Transport Ken Skates will be among the speakers at the
Brexit conference taking place at Theatr Clwyd in Mold, Flintshire, on
Friday, January 11.
The conference will also be attended by Assembly Members from North East
Wales, MPs and around 300 business representatives from both sides of
the Welsh-English border.
Venue Theatr Clwyd is one of only three theatres in the UK to be
nominated for The Stage Regional Theatre of the Year award.
Politicians will chair discussion groups where companies can share their
views and ask questions about the impact of Brexit. Each chairman will
then present a summary of the group’s debate to the whole conference.
Next delegates will cast their votes, either for Mrs May’s deal, for no
deal, or for remain.
“This is the only event in the UK where grassroots business
representatives can debate the issues around Brexit directly with high
profile politicians,” said chairman of Deeside Business Forum Askar
Sheibani.
“The vote is going to be very visual. The result will be clear, and will
make sure businesses really influence our MPs ahead of the vital
ratification vote.”
Jack Sargeant, AM for Alyn and Deeside, said:
“Brexit is a huge issue for businesses in my constituency, from Airbus
and Toyota to smaller companies, and this is the case across the region.
“My fellow politicians and I are really keen to hear the views of
grassroots company representatives and discuss the impact Brexit will
have on them. We will all be coming to listen and to really engage.”
To book your place please visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/deeside-business-forum-conference-brexit-tickets-52607402156
