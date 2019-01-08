Log in
Deeside Business Forum : and Jack Sargeant AM Announce Golden Opportunity for Businesses to Influence Politicians on Brexit

01/08/2019

PLANS for a conference that will let business leaders tell politicians exactly what they think about the impact of Brexit continue apace.

The event organised by Jack Sargeant AM and the Deeside Business Forum will give the business community the perfect opportunity to influence their elected representatives ahead of the Westminster vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal scheduled for the following week.

First Minister Mark Drakeford, Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Rebecca Long Bailey and Minister for Economy and Transport Ken Skates will be among the speakers at the Brexit conference taking place at Theatr Clwyd in Mold, Flintshire, on Friday, January 11.

The conference will also be attended by Assembly Members from North East Wales, MPs and around 300 business representatives from both sides of the Welsh-English border.

Venue Theatr Clwyd is one of only three theatres in the UK to be nominated for The Stage Regional Theatre of the Year award.

Politicians will chair discussion groups where companies can share their views and ask questions about the impact of Brexit. Each chairman will then present a summary of the group’s debate to the whole conference. Next delegates will cast their votes, either for Mrs May’s deal, for no deal, or for remain.

“This is the only event in the UK where grassroots business representatives can debate the issues around Brexit directly with high profile politicians,” said chairman of Deeside Business Forum Askar Sheibani.

“The vote is going to be very visual. The result will be clear, and will make sure businesses really influence our MPs ahead of the vital ratification vote.”

Jack Sargeant, AM for Alyn and Deeside, said:

“Brexit is a huge issue for businesses in my constituency, from Airbus and Toyota to smaller companies, and this is the case across the region.

“My fellow politicians and I are really keen to hear the views of grassroots company representatives and discuss the impact Brexit will have on them. We will all be coming to listen and to really engage.”

To book your place please visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/deeside-business-forum-conference-brexit-tickets-52607402156

-ENDS-

Notes:

  • You are invited to attend the event at Theatr Clwyd, Raikes Lane, Mold, CH7 1YA, 8am-2pm.
  • For interviews or further information please contact Laura Edwards on 07958 716489.


© Business Wire 2019
