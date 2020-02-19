Defence Minister receives Indonesian high-ranking military delegation

(Bqp.vn) - On the sidelines of the 2020 ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) Retreat, Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich hosted a reception for the Indonesian high-ranking military delegation led by Vice Admiral Agus Setiadji, Secretary General of the Indonesian Defence Ministry on February 19 in Hanoi.

General Ngo Xuan Lich and Vice Admiral Agus Setiadji.

During the event, both sides spoke highly of the achievements recorded in bilateral defence ties over the past years, notably the exchange of delegations and information, personnel training, and joint work between naval and air forces, and coast guards as well. They pledged to continue facilitating all-level visits, improve the efficiency of existing dialogue mechanisms, enhance coordination between the forces, as well as offer mutual support at multilateral forums, especially during military-defence conferences and activities chaired by the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence during the ASEAN Year 2020.

General Ngo Xuan Lich receving Vice Admiral Agus Setiadji.

Vice Admiral Agus Setiadji, for his part, hailed Vietnam's proposal to issue a joint statement of ASEAN defence ministers on defence cooperation against disease outbreaks. He said that Indonesia would strive to fully realise contents of statement, thereby effectively coping with the COVID-19 epidemic.