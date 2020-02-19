Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Defence Minister receives Indonesian high-ranking military delegation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 10:32pm EST

(Bqp.vn) - On the sidelines of the 2020 ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) Retreat, Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich hosted a reception for the Indonesian high-ranking military delegation led by Vice Admiral Agus Setiadji, Secretary General of the Indonesian Defence Ministry on February 19 in Hanoi.

General Ngo Xuan Lich and Vice Admiral Agus Setiadji.

During the event, both sides spoke highly of the achievements recorded in bilateral defence ties over the past years, notably the exchange of delegations and information, personnel training, and joint work between naval and air forces, and coast guards as well. They pledged to continue facilitating all-level visits, improve the efficiency of existing dialogue mechanisms, enhance coordination between the forces, as well as offer mutual support at multilateral forums, especially during military-defence conferences and activities chaired by the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence during the ASEAN Year 2020.

General Ngo Xuan Lich receving Vice Admiral Agus Setiadji.

Vice Admiral Agus Setiadji, for his part, hailed Vietnam's proposal to issue a joint statement of ASEAN defence ministers on defence cooperation against disease outbreaks. He said that Indonesia would strive to fully realise contents of statement, thereby effectively coping with the COVID-19 epidemic.

Disclaimer

Ministry of National Defense of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 03:31:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:29pISIGNTHIS LTD (ASX : ISX) Strategic Investment by iSignthis Limited
AQ
11:28pKirkland Lake Gold Announces Value Enhancement Program, Increases 2020 Production Guidance and Grows Mineral Reserves
GL
11:27pAustralia's changing retail landscape in five charts
PU
11:19pJinsan Beverage Leads Development of Beauty and Health Beverage Market with Its Brand ‘Jejuttre'
BU
11:19pLENOVO : Delivers Record Setting Q3 Performance With All Time Revenue And PTI Highs
BU
11:17pAHRESTY : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
PU
11:13pLENOVO : third quarter profit jumps 11% as shipments rise
RE
11:12pHYSAN DEVELOPMENT : Retirement of Director and Change in the Composition of Board Committee
PU
11:12pAHRESTY : Supplementary Materials for the First Three Quarters of the Year Ending March 31, 2020
PU
11:07pUNITY INVESTMENTS : Adjustments to share options as a result of the capital reorganization
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
2PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP : PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : 2019 Reserves Press Release
3UBS names ING boss Ralph Hamers as its new CEO
4China to take over HNA as coronavirus hits business - Bloomberg
5ALAMOS GOLD INC. : Alamos Gold Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group