Defense Technologies International : Featured in Small Cap Corner

0
01/30/2019 | 02:40pm EST

DGAP-News: Defense Technologies International Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Defense Technologies International Featured in Small Cap Corner

30.01.2019 / 20:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2019) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (The Company,) an innovative provider of security technology with broad and diverse applications, is pleased to announce that the Company has been featured on the website Small Cap Corner.

An excerpt from the report:

'Defense Technologies International Corp.'s subsidiary - 'PASSIVE SECURITY SCAN INC.' has the exclusive worldwide license to manufacture and distribute 'PASSIVE SECURITY SCAN' technology. The Passive Security Scan is a portable scanning security device that uses the Earth's magnetic fields to detect potential security threats. It is the only product of its kind that uses passive scanning. To our best knowledge, traditional detectors use X-ray (radiation) imaging - the type of technology that can have harmful effects after prolonged, repeated exposure; the Passive Security Scan eliminates any exposure to students...

To read the report in full, please visit: $DTII

https://video214.com/play/6UOwWXj9ShcTz8Zq40uvL/s/dark?fbclid=IwAR0DzvLBxU5J1p5VsfuF94xQp5G2-O4HyQHpbGbDB8gMqjOVu0-PYUrcouA

The Passive Portal uses the 'Earth's Magnetic Fields' with no emissions for detection of dangerous weapons in the educational environment and is extremely safe for any person passing through. Other competing devices use technology with emissions that many parents, teachers and administrators are wary of. The 'Passive Portal' is the state-of-the-art for this security purpose and is significantly less expensive, allowing for more life-saving units to be deployed. The 'Passive Portal' is equally suitable for many other public venues.

'It is now time to begin to tell our corporate story as the Passive Portal embarks on an aggressive new marketing program,' stated Merrill W. Moses, President and CEO, Defense Technologies International. 'We have been quiet for a long time, working meticulously to prepare our technology and the company itself for a national awareness effort. Now, we've added Small Cap Corner as a solid next step.'

For more information on the Passive Security Scan Technology and the Passive Portal, visit www.passivesecurityscan.com.

Video productions about the 'Passive Security Scan' Project are available at these links:

Corporate Video: https://youtu.be/rFV6Y1tOdG4

Technical Video: https://youtu.be/uv4EYsjUmL4

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed 'forward-looking' statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words 'expects', 'plans', 'anticipates', 'believes', 'intends', 'estimates', 'projects', 'potential' and similar expressions, or that events or conditions 'will', 'would', 'may', 'could' or 'should' occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Company Contact

Defense Technologies International
Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO
Phone: 800 520-9485
Email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com

Investor Relations & Financial Media

info@integrityir.com
Toll Free: (888) 216-3595
www.IntegrityIR.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42560

http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42560

30.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Defense Technologies International Corp.
Canada
ISIN: US24464F2048

 
End of News DGAP News Service

771185  30.01.2019 

© EQS 2019
