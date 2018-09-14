Log in
Defense Technologies International :  Receives $250,000 Funding; Settles with Note Holders

09/14/2018 | 09:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Defense Technologies International Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Defense Technologies International Corp. Receives $250,000 Funding; Settles with Note Holders

14.09.2018 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2018) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) is pleased to announce receipt of $250,000 net funding.

The Company executed Settlement Agreements with FirstFire Global Opportunities Fund LLC, Crown Bridge Partners LLC and Salamon Brothers LLC. With these settlement agreements, the Company's expects to establish a more stable market and increase investor confidence.

For more information on the funding and the settlements please go to: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1533357/000109690618000517/defense.htm

BETA-TEST of the 'Passive Portal'

The Company is presently performing the Beta Test of its 'Passive Portal' at a Highschool in the Austin area of Texas with the goal to start production and getting its 'Passive Portal' ready for market with its primary, initial target, to bring safety to Schools across country.

For more information on the Passive Security Scan Technology and the Passive Portal, visit www.passivesecurityscan.com.

The 'Passive Portal' technology is based on the 'Earth's Magnetic Fields' with no emissions emitted for detection and is therefore extremely safe for any person passing through the 'Passive Portal'. The Passive Security Scan system uses highly developed field sensing technology using patented methods to sense and pin point the location of contraband detected.

We are pleased to present the Company's Subsidiary's Video Production about the 'Passive Security Scan' Project.

Please view the VIDEO at: YouTube

Forward-Looking Statements  
This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed 'forward-looking' statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words 'expects', 'plans', 'anticipates', 'believes', 'intends', 'estimates', 'projects', 'potential' and similar expressions, or that events or conditions 'will', 'would', 'may', 'could' or 'should' occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Contact: 

Defense Technologies International 
Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO 
Phone: 800 520-9485 
Email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com

14.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Defense Technologies International Corp.
Canada
ISIN: US24464F1057

 
End of News DGAP News Service

723925  14.09.2018 

© EQS 2018
