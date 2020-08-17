Log in
DefenseStorm : Ranks 1450 on Inc. 5000 with Growth Rate of 305%

08/17/2020 | 09:32am EDT

Cybersecurity leader awarded with seven additional honors in first half of 2020

DefenseStorm, the leading cloud-based cybersecurity and cybercompliance management provider to regional and community banks and credit unions, today announced it ranked 1450 on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America primarily due to an impressive 305% growth rate from 2016 to 2019. This honor marks one of eight the company received throughout the first half of this year, highlighting its exceptional growth and notable industry accomplishments in the face of an increasingly competitive market.

Further accolades include earning the rank of 94 on the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Pacesetter list of Atlanta’s fastest-growing private companies. In addition, the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) recognized DefenseStorm as one of six top U.S. fintech companies in Georgia that are helping the financial industry move forward through innovation. Both awards, determined based on revenue and employee figures, validate DefenseStorm’s commitment to rapidly advancing technology and making a difference in the local Atlanta community.

Finally, DefenseStorm garnered five industry awards from the national Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, specifically being named a gold winner for best compliance solution, a silver winner for best SIEM and financial services, and a bronze winner for best cybersecurity company and fraud protection.

The DefenseStorm GRID, the only co-managed, cloud-based and compliance-automated solution of its kind, operates as a technology system and a service supported by experts in security and compliance. DefenseStorm solutions monitor bank and credit union networks in real time for complete and proactive cyber exposure readiness that keeps security teams smart and executives accountable.

“It is an honor to receive national, industry and local recognition for our growth and industry expertise,” said Steve Soukup, chief executive officer of DefenseStorm. “Our ultimate validation is the value we provide our clients. I am proud of our team for consistently delivering top quality work and setting new standards for success, and hope to continue receiving such prestigious distinction as DefenseStorm flourishes.”

About DefenseStorm

DefenseStorm provides cybersecurity and cybercompliance solutions specifically built for banking to achieve and maintain Cyber Safety & Soundness. The DefenseStorm GRID™ is the only co-managed, cloud-based and compliance-automated solution of its kind, operating as a technology system and as a service supported by experts in FI security and compliance. It watches everything on a bank or credit union’s network and matches it to defined policies for real time, complete and proactive cyber exposure readiness, keeping security teams smart and executives accountable. FFIEC CAT and ACET requirements are built-in and automated, as can be other frameworks and an FI’s own policies, to achieve Active Compliance™. A Threat Ready Active Compliance (TRAC) Team™ augments a bank or credit union’s internal team to protect business continuity and skills availability while also ensuring cost-effective coverage and management. DefenseStorm is a NAFCU Services Preferred Partner for cloud-based cybersecurity. www.DefenseStorm.com


© Business Wire 2020
