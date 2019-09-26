DefenseStorm : Selected as Cybersecurity Provider for Our Community Credit Union

Decision to bolster financial institution’s cybersecurity measures

DefenseStorm, a leading cloud-based cybersecurity and cybercompliance management provider to regional and community banks and credit unions, has been selected as the cybersecurity provider for Washington-based Our Community Credit Union (OCCU), a member-owned financial cooperative with eight branches and 34,000 members.

DefenseStorm combines cybersecurity and cybercompliance in one co-managed platform, the DefenseStorm GRID™, to help proactively arm OCCU against cyberattacks. This platform ensures that every single event log is being monitored 24/7 and allows the financial institution to generate any kind of alert it needs. As a result, OCCU staff can stop checking incident logs in favor of focusing on other digital information projects to enhance the member experience.

“Since many of the formerly manual processes such as tasks, alerts and schedules are now automatic, my job is much easier and my team is much more efficient,” said Andrew Bertrand, chief information officer at OCCU. “Plus, I can sleep easier knowing DefenseStorm is always watching our back, regardless of the time of day.”

DefenseStorm’s built-for-banking platform is easy to install and intuitive to use. It integrates with firewall management platforms, filters out false positives and unnecessary alerts and can be configured to OCCU’s needs. Plus, it is the only system with Federal Financial Institutions Examiner Council (FFIEC) Cybersecurity Assessment Tool (CAT) and Automated Cybersecurity Examination Tool (ACET) compliance elements built in.

In addition, DefenseStorm’s TRAC™ (Threat Ready Active Compliance) Team uses machine learning and rich content to curate threats and triggers most relevant to OCCU so it can meet compliance and security needs.

“One cyber-breach could potentially take down an entire organization,” said Harold Brewer, DefenseStorm CEO. “Regional- and community-focused credit unions and banks need a vigilant, hands-on partner to help protect every asset, application and entry point, particularly since 20 million cyber events happen each day. Our partnership with OCCU ensures regulatory compliance while providing its seven-member IT team with easy-to-understand and actionable security risk data.”

About DefenseStorm

DefenseStorm provides cybersecurity and cybercompliance solutions specifically built for banking to achieve and maintain Cyber Safety & Soundness. The DefenseStorm GRID™ is the only co-managed, cloud-based and compliance-automated solution of its kind, operating as a technology system and as a service supported by experts in FI security and compliance. It watches everything on a bank or credit union’s network and matches it to defined policies for real time, complete and proactive cyber exposure readiness, keeping security teams smart and executives accountable. FFIEC CAT and ACET requirements are built-in and automated, as can be other frameworks and an FI’s own policies, to achieve Active Compliance™. A Threat Ready Active Compliance (TRAC) Team™ augments a bank or credit union’s internal team to protect business continuity and skills availability while also ensuring cost-effective coverage and management. DefenseStorm is a NAFCU Services Preferred Partner for cloud-based cybersecurity. www.DefenseStorm.com

About Our Community Credit Union

Our Community Credit Union is a member owned financial cooperative with $400 million in assets. Anyone living, working, or attending school in Washington State can join. OCCU is large enough to offer a wide variety of products and services yet has not lost its purpose to provide personal, caring service to their membership. OCCU currently has 34,000 members, operates 8 branches throughout Mason, Grays Harbor and Thurston County and Vashon Island in King County. https://www.ourcu.com/

