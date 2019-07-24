Log in
DefenseStorm :'s Alex Hernandez to Lead Multiple Discussions on Combatting the Current Cyber Breach Increase at CU Leadership Convention

07/24/2019 | 09:15am EDT

On average it takes more than nine months to identify and resolve a cyber breach. Think of the damage that can be inflicted before the attack is even fixed. To combat this, credit union executives are invited to join DefenseStorm’s VP of Customer Solutions Alex Hernandez at the CU Leadership Convention, July 30-August 2, 2019, at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, where he’ll help prepare them for next-generation cyber attacks. DefenseStorm is a leading cloud-based cybersecurity and cybercompliance management provider to regional and community banks and credit unions.

Alex has more than 20 years of experience providing security solutions to some of the largest companies in the world. He is a recognized authority on internet security and has helped numerous Fortune 500 companies design and implement security solutions across email, web, application and network infrastructures. Conference attendees can hear Alex speak in these sessions:

  • Tuesday, July 30: Pre-Con Workshop #3, 1-5 p.m. — What CU Executives Need to Know & Do About Cybersecurity Now. Attendees will understand cyber risk preparedness, especially against the backdrop of increasing regulatory scrutiny and assessment frameworks, such as NCUA’s Automated Cybersecurity Assessment Tool (ACET).
  • Wednesday, July 31: Breakout Session, 2:10-2:45 p.m. and 3:15-4 p.m. — 3-Step Formula to Fortify Your Cybersecurity Defense Plan. Every CU in attendance will receive “DefenseStorm’s New 9-Point Tactical Cyber Defense Plan – and PROVING IT” to help minimize the risk to your CU – and your members’ privacy.
  • Thursday, August 1: Technology & Cybersecurity Summit: Roundtable Discussions, 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Join Alex as he moderates this technology and cybersecurity roundtable discussion.

“Alex is an expert at designing and implementing solutions that allow financial institutions to unify detection, investigation, reporting and compliance into a single place to manage cybersecurity data,” said Harold Brewer, DefenseStorm CEO. “His deep knowledge and straightforward advice have proven instrumental in helping credit union executives ensure their organizations are secure.”

About DefenseStorm

DefenseStorm provides cybersecurity and cybercompliance solutions specifically built for banking to achieve and maintain Cyber Safety & Soundness. The DefenseStorm GRID™ is the only co-managed, cloud-based and compliance-automated solution of its kind, operating as a technology system and as a service supported by experts in FI security and compliance. It watches everything on a bank or credit union’s network and matches it to defined policies for real time, complete and proactive cyber exposure readiness, keeping security teams smart and executives accountable. FFIEC CAT and ACET requirements are built-in and automated, as can be other frameworks and an FI’s own policies, to achieve Active Compliance™. A Threat Ready Active Compliance (TRAC) Team™ augments a bank or credit union’s internal team to protect business continuity and skills availability while also ensuring cost-effective coverage and management. DefenseStorm is a NAFCU Services Preferred Partner for cloud-based cybersecurity. www.DefenseStorm.com


© Business Wire 2019
