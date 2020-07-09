Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Defensives weigh on FTSE 100, homebuilders jump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 03:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Construction work near the River Thames on the Greenwich Peninsula is seen next to the O2 and Canary Wharf financial district in London

The FTSE 100 headed lower on Thursday, pressured by a selloff in financial and defensive sectors, while homebuilders jumped on signs of a pickup in the housing sector.

Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Development jumped to the top of the FTSE 100 after data showed buyers returned to Britain's property market last month as it reopened from a coronavirus-led lockdown.

Persimmon also pointed to strong reservations since reopening its sales offices.

The blue-chip index was down 0.1%, with consumer staples and utilities stocks the biggest drags. The mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.4%, tracking gains in Asian stocks on hopes that an economic recovery in China remained intact.

Recruiter Robert Walters jumped 4.8% as it said it was performing in line with market forecasts for the full year despite reporting a fall in second-quarter net fee income.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC 3.87% 542.6 Delayed Quote.-30.08%
PERSIMMON PLC 5.41% 2563 Delayed Quote.-9.72%
ROBERT WALTERS PLC 4.80% 415 Delayed Quote.-28.78%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC 3.68% 146.728 Delayed Quote.-26.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
04:02aEUROPE : European shares rise after SAP's reassuring outlook
RE
03:53aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Defensives weigh on FTSE 100, homebuilders jump
RE
07/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise While China Rally Powers Ahead
DJ
07/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Up While China Rally Powers Ahead -- Update
DJ
07/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Up While China Rally Powers Ahead
DJ
07/08EUROPE : HSBC and Nokia drag European stocks lower amid virus worries
RE
07/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver While China Rally Powers Ahead
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1HOLALUZ-CLIDOM, S.A. : ROOFTOP REVOLUTION: Coronavirus chill upends solar power industry
2AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
3BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
4HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020
5TRYG A/S : TRYG A/S : – Interim report Q2 and H1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group