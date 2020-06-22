Deferral of Late Fee Charges for Pipeline and Underground Natural Gas Storage Operators

The President called upon Federal agencies to provide available relief in the Executive Order on Regulatory Relief to Support Economic Recovery. The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration (PHMSA) understands the economic consequences COVID-19 has on Pipeline and Underground Natural Gas Storage operators. Accordingly, PHMSA will extend the due date by which all unpaid user fees can be paid without penalties or interest charges through July 31, 2020, from the original date of May 31, 2020.

