Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deferral of Late Fee Charges for Pipeline and Underground Natural Gas Storage Operators

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

The President called upon Federal agencies to provide available relief in the Executive Order on Regulatory Relief to Support Economic Recovery. The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration (PHMSA) understands the economic consequences COVID-19 has on Pipeline and Underground Natural Gas Storage operators. Accordingly, PHMSA will extend the due date by which all unpaid user fees can be paid without penalties or interest charges through July 31, 2020, from the original date of May 31, 2020.

See the related links section of this page for additional information on PHMSA's actions specific to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Disclaimer

PHMSA - Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 21:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hebron Technology Co. - HEBT
GL
05:59pUBS : Launches ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN
BU
05:56pHonorable Dave McCurdy Joins NW Natural Holding Company Board of Directors
GL
05:47pPARK LAWN CORPORATION : Announces Election of Directors, Appoints J. Bradley Green as CEO, Jay Dodds as President and COO and Appoints both Mr. Green and Mr. Dodds to the Board of Directors
AQ
05:46pAssessment of COVID-19's Effect on Semiconductors Market in Vietnam 2020-2024 | Growing use of IoT to Augment Growth | Technavio
BU
05:46pConic Releases Ramu Q1 2020 Operating Costs, Issues Audited Financial Statements and Announces Results of Annual Meeting
BU
05:40pHUDBAY MINERALS : Advances Appeal of Unprecedented Rosemont Court Decision
AQ
05:39pPG&E CORPORATION : Launches Offerings of its Common Stock and Equity Units
BU
05:36pBen & Jerry's Says a Facebook Ad Boycott Wouldn't Be Enough
DJ
05:35pKaizen Discovery to Postpone 2020 AGSM Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Attackers Vindicated
2ADYEN N.V. : No clear path to salvation seen for stricken Wirecard
3SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : SCHALTBAU : increases existing syndicated loan facility by EUR 60 million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group