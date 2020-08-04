Defiance ETFs Launches IBBJ, the Junior Biotechnology ETF

The fund tracks the Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology Index

Defiance ETFs LLC announces the launch of the Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF ( IBBJ). IBBJ tracks the Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology Index, offering investors exposure to small and mid-cap “junior” companies with a market capitalization below $5 billion.

“At Defiance, we believe in providing the next generation of investors with targeted exposure to disruptive themes. IBBJ does just that, offering exposure to the junior disruptors in the biotech space, and allowing investors to express either a short- or long-term view.” says Matthew Bielski, Chief Executive Officer at Defiance ETFs.

“Nasdaq works with a global community of healthcare leaders, including 98% of U.S. listed biotech companies,” said Cameron Lilja, Vice President and Head of Index Research and Development for Nasdaq Global Indexes. “The Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology Index allows investors to track the performance of small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and our work with Defiance ETFs empowers investors with access to this important center of innovation.”

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. The prospectus can be obtained by calling 1-833-333-9383 Please read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history. The securities of small-capitalization companies may be more vulnerable to adverse issuer, market, political, or economic developments than securities of large- or mid-capitalization companies. The success of biotechnology companies is highly dependent on the development, procurement and/or marketing of drugs. The values of biotechnology companies are also dependent on the development, protection and exploitation of intellectual property rights and other proprietary information, and the profitability of biotechnology companies may be affected significantly by such things as the expiration of patents or the loss of, or the inability to enforce, intellectual property rights. The research and development and other costs associated with developing or procuring new drugs, products or technologies and the related intellectual property rights can be significant, and the results of such research and expenditures are unpredictable and may not necessarily lead to commercially successful products.

A commission may apply when buying or selling an ETF.

Defiance ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

