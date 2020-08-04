Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Defiance ETFs Launches IBBJ, the Junior Biotechnology ETF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 06:02am EDT

The fund tracks the Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology Index

Defiance ETFs LLC announces the launch of the Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF ( IBBJ). IBBJ tracks the Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology Index, offering investors exposure to small and mid-cap “junior” companies with a market capitalization below $5 billion.

“At Defiance, we believe in providing the next generation of investors with targeted exposure to disruptive themes. IBBJ does just that, offering exposure to the junior disruptors in the biotech space, and allowing investors to express either a short- or long-term view.” says Matthew Bielski, Chief Executive Officer at Defiance ETFs.

“Nasdaq works with a global community of healthcare leaders, including 98% of U.S. listed biotech companies,” said Cameron Lilja, Vice President and Head of Index Research and Development for Nasdaq Global Indexes. “The Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology Index allows investors to track the performance of small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and our work with Defiance ETFs empowers investors with access to this important center of innovation.”

For additional information, please visit www.DefianceETFs.com or call 1-833-333-9383.

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. The prospectus can be obtained by calling 1-833-333-9383 Please read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history. The securities of small-capitalization companies may be more vulnerable to adverse issuer, market, political, or economic developments than securities of large- or mid-capitalization companies. The success of biotechnology companies is highly dependent on the development, procurement and/or marketing of drugs. The values of biotechnology companies are also dependent on the development, protection and exploitation of intellectual property rights and other proprietary information, and the profitability of biotechnology companies may be affected significantly by such things as the expiration of patents or the loss of, or the inability to enforce, intellectual property rights. The research and development and other costs associated with developing or procuring new drugs, products or technologies and the related intellectual property rights can be significant, and the results of such research and expenditures are unpredictable and may not necessarily lead to commercially successful products.

A commission may apply when buying or selling an ETF.

Defiance ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:40aHAEMONETICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:39aAMAZON COM : UK clears Amazon deal to buy 16% stake in online food platform Deliveroo
RE
06:39aARAMARK : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:38aECOPETROL S A : Business Group Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results and the update of its Business Plan 2020-2022
PR
06:38aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : NorldLB gives a Buy rating
MD
06:37aCYCLING : South African Champion leads NTT charge at Tour of Poland NTT Pro Cycling will line up for the 5-stage race with the South African champion, Ryan Gibbons leading the teams charge
AQ
06:36aHUGO BOSS : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
06:35aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:35aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:35aBAYER AG : Warburg Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
2SONY CORPORATION : Sony posts milder-than-expected Q1 operating profit fall on gaming demand
3BP PLC : BP Reports $17.7 Billion Loss, Cuts Dividend--Update
4VALNEVA SE : Valneva Reports H1 Results Marked by Major Corporate Achievements and Strong Cash Position
5AA : Three private equity groups eye AA takeover, company considers share issue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group