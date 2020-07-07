Deficit for Swedish central government in June 2020
0
07/07/2020 | 03:30am EDT
Swedish central government payments resulted in a deficit of SEK 56.5 billion in June. The Debt Office's forecast was a deficit of SEK 70.5 billion. The deviation is largely due to higher tax income than forecasted.
The primary balance was SEK 13.9 billion higher than forecasted. Most of the difference is explained by tax income being approximately SEK 10 billion higher than estimated. Statistics showing the effects of the various tax types are not available at this time. Statistics for May showed, among other things, that the payments of wage taxes and corporate income tax were higher than expected.
The Debt Office’s net lending to government agencies etc. were SEK 0.1 billion lower than calculated.
Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.1 billion higher than forecasted.
For the twelve-month period up to the end of June 2020, central government payments resulted in a deficit of SEK 58.0 billion.
Central government debt amounted to SEK 1,158 billion at the end of June.
The outcome for July 2020 will be published on 7 August at 9.30 a.m.
Contact
Press Secretary, +46 (0)8 613 47 01
Budget balance and central government net borrowing requirement1 (SEK million)
Outcome June
Forecast June
Deviation June
Acc. Dev2
Outcome 12-month
Budget balance
-56 525
-70 464
13 938
41 558
-58 050
Net borrowing requirement1
56 525
70 464
-13 938
-41 558
58 050
Primary balance3
58 198
72 106
-13 908
-36 738
73 106
Net lending to agencies etc.4
-4 249
-4 166
-83
-3 965
-32 936
Interest payments on central government debt
2 576
2 523
53
-856
17 880
- Interest on loans in SEK
3 571
3 103
468
-168
12 413
- Interest on loans in foreign currency
-73
-66
-7
-26
-615
- Realised currency gains and losses
-922
-514
-408
-661
6 082
1 The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with opposite sign.
2 Sum of monthly forecast deviations since last forecast (May 2020).
3 Net of the state's primary expenditure and income.
4 The net of government agencies etc. deposits and loans in the state’s internal bank. The net lending includes
both current government operations and temporary occurrences which can be decided on short notice. The net
lending affects the net borrowing requirement and central government debt, but are not covered by the
Central government expenditure ceiling.
More data on the borrowing requirement and government debt: