MARKET NOTICE

Market Notice: 2020_06

Date: 10 August 2020

Subject: Definition of AONIA

To assist the market, AFMA has published today the definition of AONIA to clarify its meaning. It is available here on the AFMA website.

It makes clear that AONIA is the published screen rate for the Reserve Bank of Australia Cash Rate.

Definition of AONIA

'AONIA' means the reference rate displayed on the Refinitiv Screen RBA30 Page or on any successor screen pages.

Explanatory note

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is the Administrator of the Australian financial benchmark known as the interbank overnight cash rate (Cash Rate). Further information on the Cash Rate is provided by the RBA on its Cash Rate Procedures Manualwebpage. AONIA is the same rate as the Cash Rate published by the RBA to the Refinitiv Screen RBA30 Page. The reference in the definition to the "Refinitiv Screen RBA30 Page or on any successor screen pages" updates the previous reference to the Reuters Screen RBA30 Page, to address current and future rebranding of the screen page.

The Cash Rate is provided to other data service providers, including publication to the Bloomberg RBAO7 screen page and is directly published the RBA on its own website in the Statistical Table F1. These alternative publication sources are also authoritative. The Cash Rate / AONIA is the officially sanctioned Alternative Reference Rate for Australian dollar-based transactions. The Cash Rate is generally calculated by the RBA as the weighted average interest rate on overnight unsecured loans settled as Cash Transfers in the Reserve Bank Information and Transfer System (RITS) between banks in the Australian dollar Cash Market. The Cash Rate Procedures Manual describes the design of the Cash Rate benchmark and sets out the procedures that apply to the RBA for collecting and monitoring transaction data, how these data are used to calculate the Cash Rate, and the processes for publishing the Cash Rate, including where Cash Market Transactions may be insufficient.

