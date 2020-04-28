Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Deflation fears to force Japan to trim inflation-linked bond issuance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 01:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man runs past the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo

Japan plans to cut the amount of inflation-linked bonds it sells to the market next month to the lowest level in seven years, sources said, as plunging oil costs and the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic stoke fears of deflation.

The move would underscore the widening impact of the health crisis on the world's third-largest economy, which is on the cusp of a deep recession as the virus forces consumers to stay home and businesses to shut down.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) originally planned to issue 300 billion yen ($2.8 billion) worth of inflation-linked bonds in a quarterly auction scheduled for May 8.

Given prospects of weaker price growth, the MOF is expected to trim the amount to 200 billion yen, which would be the lowest amount of issuance since 2013, two government officials with direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters on Tuesday.

It would also be half the amount the MOF initially planned to sell when it drafted issuance plans in December last year.

The ministry will make an official decision by the end of this month, after consulting with investors such as commercial banks and securities firms on Thursday, the officials said.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly.

The smaller issuance would reflect growing prospects that prices are not likely to rise much, blunting the appeal of inflation-linked bonds designed to help protect investors from inflation.

Core consumer inflation eased in March for the second straight month, data showed last week, underscoring fears that slumping oil costs and soft consumption blamed on the pandemic could push Japan back into deflation.

In easing monetary policy on Monday, the Bank of Japan slashed price forecasts and lowered its assessment of inflation expectations to say they were showing weak signs.

"The global economy is coming under pressure both from shrinking demand and supply constraints. Inflation likely won't rise quickly anywhere," BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told reporters after the policy meeting.

The BOJ board's fresh core consumer price forecast for the current fiscal year beginning in April ranged from a fall of 0.3% to 0.7%, a sharp drop from a projection for a rise of about 1% made three months ago.

Principal and interest payments of inflation-linked bonds rise and fall with inflation. They become less attractive for investors when prospects of future price rises diminish.

By Takaya Yamaguchi and Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Interest Rates"
01:07aDeflation fears to force Japan to trim inflation-linked bond issuance
RE
04/27Philippines raises $2.35 billion in dollar bonds at record low rates
RE
04/27China issues additional special bond quotas to three provinces - sources
RE
04/27World Bank pandemic bonds will funnel $196 million to 64 poor countries
RE
04/27Italian Bonds Rally After Country Avoids Rating Downgrade
DJ
04/27Taper Tantrum II? Fed's slowing Treasury purchases may boost bond yields
RE
04/26BOJ ramps up risky asset buying, pledges unlimited bond buying
RE
04/24Virus-hit Madame Tussauds owner raises 500 million euros in bond sale
RE
04/24Virus-hit Madame Tussauds owner raises 500 million euros in bond sale
RE
04/23Bond market ready for mammoth UK issuance, says DMO chief
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Boeing says it will need to borrow more money on coronavirus fallout
2BP PLC : BP : revises $5.6 billion Alaska deal after oil price crash
3Ballard Announces Follow-On Order From Solaris For 20 Fuel Cell Modules to Power Buses in The Netherlands
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Scrutiny mounts on China's Luckin Coffee as market regulator inspects
5BHP GROUP : BHP : partners with health services to deliver COVID-19 Testing Centres in regional Central Queens..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group