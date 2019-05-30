Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Defying rate-cut expectations, dollar gains for fourth month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 07:33am EDT
An employee counts U.S. dollar bills at a money exchange office in central Cairo

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar edged towards a one-week high on Thursday as trade tensions between China and the United States led investors to seek shelter.

U.S. money markets are pricing in roughly two interest rate cuts by January 2020 and the bond yield curve inverted further overnight, signalling rising recessionary risks for the world's biggest economy. But demand for dollars shows no sign of abating.

Expectations for U.S. interest rates have taken a U-turn since the end of 2018, when bond markets were betting on at least two more rate increases, before trade tensions hit global markets.

"The strength in the dollar is surprising given that markets are now expecting multiple rate cuts by 2020," Commerzbank FX strategist Ulrich Leuchtmann said.

Against a basket of other currencies, the dollar was stronger at 98.22, with gains more pronounced against such other currencies the euro and the pound. It was on track to rise for a fourth consecutive month.

Risk appetite was low despite some gains in European stocks, with bond yields sending recession warnings.

Some emerging-market currencies came under pressure. The Indian rupee and the Indonesian rupiah weakened. The Australian dollar recovered some of its overnight losses.

The spread between three-month U.S. Treasury bills and 10-year bond yields has inverted to its lowest level since August 2017. Financial markets consider an inverted yield curve a harbinger of recession.

The dollar was steady at 109.59 yen, about 0.5% above the 109.02 yen it touched on May 13, its lowest in more than three months.

Analysts said the yen, a safe haven backed by Japan's status as the world's biggest creditor nation, remained relatively weak because of domestic demand for dollars.

A Citibank report said long dollar positions remained significant in the currency market despite some recent unwinding.

"As there's persistent yen-selling and dollar-buying from Japanese investors when the rate approaches the 109.10 yen per dollar level, it's not easy for the yen to rise above the 109 level," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Additional reporting by Daniel Leussink in TOKYO; editing by Larry King)

By Saikat Chatterjee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:45aDOLLAR TREE : quarterly same-store sales at namesake brand miss estimates
RE
07:44aDOLLAR GENERAL : Reports Higher Sales, Helped By New Stores
DJ
07:39aUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Ithaca acquires Chevron North Sea assets
PU
07:38aDOLLAR GENERAL : Reiterates FY19 Outlook Despite Tariffs
DJ
07:37aIndian billionaire jeweller Modi appears in UK court
RE
07:37aTSX futures little changed after last session's fall
RE
07:33aDefying rate-cut expectations, dollar gains for fourth month
RE
07:33aZIMBABWE'S KARIBA HYDRO PLANT MAY SUSPEND OPERATIONS IF WATER LEVELS STAY LOW : minister
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : EXPLAINER: China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..
3KKR in talks to take Germany's Axel Springer private
4CHRISTIAN DIOR SE : CHRISTIAN DIOR : Woman at centre of money-laundering case 'spent 30,000 on chocolate in on..
5PENNON GROUP : PENNON : South West Water owner Pennon's full-year profit jumps on waste recycling push

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About