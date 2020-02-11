Degreed and LearnUpon Partner to Unify Best-in-Class Learning Experience and Learning Management Systems

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Degreed , the workforce learning experience and skill-tracking platform, and LearnUpon , an award-winning learning management system, announced a new strategic partnership that offers the power of both SaaS products through a single solution.



With LearnUpon, companies can create, manage, and track formal workforce learning, such as mandatory or optional training. Degreed provides a single app where workers can find, access, and track formal training, like courses built in LearnUpon, along with informal learning resources, like videos, podcasts, or articles they use in the flow of work.

LearnUpon’s powerful, easy-to-use LMS makes the learning administrator’s job easier while Degreed’s innovative learning experience platform (LXP) amplifies employee engagement with learning by connecting development opportunities to daily work habits and longer-term career goals. Combined, they address the growing challenges of agile creation and adoption of learning resources.

Key benefits of the Degreed + LearnUpon partnership include:

One unified learning experience . Users and admins can search, access, and track all relevant learning through one solution.

. Users and admins can search, access, and track all relevant learning through one solution. One vendor to manage . Clients can get the most admin-friendly LMS and the most advanced LXP with a single procurement process.

. Clients can get the most admin-friendly LMS and the most advanced LXP with a single procurement process. One support system. Clients and their end-users get committed, knowledgeable support from customer-obsessed experts on both platforms.

“As businesses look to right-size their learning technology ecosystems, this partnership brings together a best-in-class LMS and the industry’s leading LXP to provide an unrivaled learning experience for our joint customers,” said Brendan Noud, CEO of LearnUpon. “Our combined solution simplifies learning processes, for both admins and learners. It's easy to use, better integrated, and our dedicated customer focus ensures that LearnUpon and Degreed’s teams deliver an amazing customer experience."

With Degreed’s unified search, data-powered learning plans, and collaboration tools, everyone can curate or crowdsource their own learning plans as easily as they browse the internet. And through Degreed’s unique, embedded skill ratings and analytics, and its new Total Talent networks , HR and business leaders gain new visibility into the capabilities and gaps of their internal and external workforce.

“We’re not simply offering a seamless integration with LearnUpon—we’re also providing a seamless buying process. Now Degreed can help clients streamline their technology investments and vendor management without sacrificing on user experience, product features, or innovation,” said Chris McCarthy, CEO of Degreed. “Businesses need more than just an engaging learning experience. They need tools that enable their learning and HR teams to adapt more quickly to constantly shifting opportunities. That’s what Degreed + LearnUpon (as well as our recent acquisition of Adepto) is all about.”

About Degreed

Degreed is the workforce upskilling platform for one in three Fortune 50 companies. We integrate and curate all the resources people use to learn — including learning management systems and millions of courses, videos, articles, books, and podcasts. Then we use behavioral and data science to analyze everyone's skills, and to automatically personalize development based on their jobs, strengths, and goals. Founded in 2012, Degreed is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with additional offices in Salt Lake City, New York, London, Amsterdam, and Brisbane.

About LearnUpon

LearnUpon LMS is a powerful platform with a practical approach to learning. By combining industry-leading capabilities, unmatched ease of use, and unrivaled customer support, organizations can manage, track, and achieve their diverse learning goals—all through a single, powerful solution. Trusted by over 1,000 customers worldwide, LearnUpon is one of the fastest growing LMSs in the world. Founded in 2012, LearnUpon is headquartered in Dublin, with additional offices in Philadelphia, Sydney, and Belgrade.

