Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Degreed and LearnUpon Partner to Unify Best-in-Class Learning Experience and Learning Management Systems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 12:01am EST

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Degreed, the workforce learning experience and skill-tracking platform, and LearnUpon, an award-winning learning management system, announced a new strategic partnership that offers the power of both SaaS products through a single solution.

With LearnUpon, companies can create, manage, and track formal workforce learning, such as mandatory or optional training. Degreed provides a single app where workers can find, access, and track formal training, like courses built in LearnUpon, along with informal learning resources, like videos, podcasts, or articles they use in the flow of work.

LearnUpon’s powerful, easy-to-use LMS makes the learning administrator’s job easier while Degreed’s innovative learning experience platform (LXP) amplifies employee engagement with learning by connecting development opportunities to daily work habits and longer-term career goals. Combined, they address the growing challenges of agile creation and adoption of learning resources.

Key benefits of the Degreed + LearnUpon partnership include:

  • One unified learning experience. Users and admins can search, access, and track all relevant learning through one solution.
  • One vendor to manage. Clients can get the most admin-friendly LMS and the most advanced LXP with a single procurement process.
  • One support system. Clients and their end-users get committed, knowledgeable support from customer-obsessed experts on both platforms.

“As businesses look to right-size their learning technology ecosystems, this partnership brings together a best-in-class LMS and the industry’s leading LXP to provide an unrivaled learning experience for our joint customers,” said Brendan Noud, CEO of LearnUpon. “Our combined solution simplifies learning processes, for both admins and learners. It's easy to use, better integrated, and our dedicated customer focus ensures that LearnUpon and Degreed’s teams deliver an amazing customer experience."

With Degreed’s unified search, data-powered learning plans, and collaboration tools, everyone can curate or crowdsource their own learning plans as easily as they browse the internet. And through Degreed’s unique, embedded skill ratings and analytics, and its new Total Talent networks, HR and business leaders gain new visibility into the capabilities and gaps of their internal and external workforce.

“We’re not simply offering a seamless integration with LearnUpon—we’re also providing a seamless buying process. Now Degreed can help clients streamline their technology investments and vendor management without sacrificing on user experience, product features, or innovation,” said Chris McCarthy, CEO of Degreed. “Businesses need more than just an engaging learning experience. They need tools that enable their learning and HR teams to adapt more quickly to constantly shifting opportunities. That’s what Degreed + LearnUpon (as well as our recent acquisition of Adepto) is all about.”

To learn more about how you can right-size your learning investments with Degreed and LearnUpon, click here.

About Degreed

Degreed is the workforce upskilling platform for one in three Fortune 50 companies. We integrate and curate all the resources people use to learn — including learning management systems and millions of courses, videos, articles, books, and podcasts. Then we use behavioral and data science to analyze everyone's skills, and to automatically personalize development based on their jobs, strengths, and goals. Founded in 2012, Degreed is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with additional offices in Salt Lake City, New York, London, Amsterdam, and Brisbane.

Learn more about Degreed: Website | YouTube | LinkedIn | Twitter

About LearnUpon

LearnUpon LMS is a powerful platform with a practical approach to learning. By combining industry-leading capabilities, unmatched ease of use, and unrivaled customer support, organizations can manage, track, and achieve their diverse learning goals—all through a single, powerful solution. Trusted by over 1,000 customers worldwide, LearnUpon is one of the fastest growing LMSs in the world. Founded in 2012, LearnUpon is headquartered in Dublin, with additional offices in Philadelphia, Sydney, and Belgrade.

Learn more about LearnUpon: Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Sarah Danzl
Director of Communications, Degreed
sarah@degreed.com

Caroline Lawless
Content Marketing Manager, LearnUpon
caroline@learnupon.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:01aB2B Companies Face "Purpose Paradox"
PR
01:01aSPR LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.
BU
01:01aMediasite Showcases Unified Communications Solutions at ISE 2020
GL
01:00aCOOP PANK : results for January 2020
AQ
12:58aODFJELL SE : Improved results driven by a continued recovery in Odfjell Tankers
AQ
12:55aAIRASIA BHD : Malaysia regulator fears airline expansion curbs after FAA downgrade
RE
12:53aMELCO INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Letter and reply form to registered shareholders - election of language and means of receiving corporate communications
PU
12:48aChina's Q1 smartphone sales may halve due to coronavirus - analysts
RE
12:48aSCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Annual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
12:48aAMGEN : How Two Female Staff Members Found a Career in Science
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions in loans to contend with coronavirus - s..
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Geely to deepen ties with Volvo, plans to list under one umbrella
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : unveils 'blended wing body' plane design after secret flight tests
4Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.085 Per Share and Announces ..
5NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS : NORWAY ROYAL SALMON: Q4 19 - Operational EBIT of MNOK 136
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group