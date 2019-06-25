Log in
Deka Lash : Adds Experienced Supply Chain Manager to Team

06/25/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

The Experts in Eyelashes Adds to Management Team as Brand Continues Strong Growth

Deka Lash, the experts in eyelashes, is proud to announce the addition of Ms. Jenny LoCastro to the Management Team as Supply Chain Manager.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005016/en/

Ms. Jenny LoCastro (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Jenny LoCastro (Photo: Business Wire)

Deka Lash provides semi-permanent eyelash extensions featuring a unique in-studio experience, online booking and extended hours including evening and weekend appointments. Deka Lash’s highly-trained and licensed lash artists take their time to ensure quality applications, individually designed to fit the client’s eye shape and lifestyle.

Jenny joins Deka Lash with an esteemed and extensive background in supply chain and management for several notable companies. Starting at Gallaway Safety and Supply where she was purchasing/inventory assistant and Customer Service Manager. She then moved to US Steel where she was instrumental in Supply Chain Management for Strategic International Accounts. Most recently at Dick's Sporting Goods as Inventory Planner managing and maintaining proper inventory levels for Women’s Adidas Apparel and Accessories for over 700 stores. "I am excited and proud to work for Deka Lash, the industry leader for professional eyelash extensions,” says Jenny. “I was impressed with their business model, leadership team and company from the on-set and knew I wanted to be part this company and their growth.”

As Deka Lash gears up for their 100th studio opening and international expansion the brand continues to bring on strong leaders to the management team. "Jenny's impressive background in managing logistics and supply chain operations makes her the perfect choice as we grow our franchise platform," says Michael Blair, Co-Founder and CEO of Deka Lash. "Jenny's experience and reputation in supply chain management will be a huge asset to our team as we expand both nationally and internationally."

About Deka Lash

Deka Lash was founded in 2011 by Jennifer and Michael Blair, with the vision to create everyday confidence through beautiful lashes that are affordable and accessible to everyone. Deka Lash Studios are modern retail salons which apply semi-permanent, custom eyelash extensions by highly trained lash artists to the clients' own lashes, providing a variety of looks and styles. The concept began franchising in 2016 and to date has 56 studios open in 23 states and in June 2019 began franchising internationally. In 2019, Deka Lash earned the rank of #138 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Fastest Growing Franchise List. For additional information visit dekalash.com.


© Business Wire 2019
