DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/08/2019 | 03:50am EDT

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.08.2019 / 09:47
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 28, 2019 German: https://www.deka.de/deka-gruppe/investor-relations/publikationen/zwischenberichte English: https://www.deka.de/deka-group/investor-relations-en/reports/interim-reports


08.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale
Mainzer Landstraße 16
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dekabank.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

854303  08.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=854303&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
