Del Rey Urban : Offers Remarkable Luxury Estate in Ojai, CA

Del Rey Urban, a commercial and residential real estate investment and brokerage firm, is co-managing the sale of the McNell Estate, a luxury estate on six acres located at 1148 McNell Road, in rustic Ojai, California. The gated home has gardens, six acres of avocado orchards, pool, spa, and guest house.

“The views of the mountains, especially around twilight, are out of this world,” said Del Rey Urban Managing Principal Scott A. Chaplan, Esq. “The home is located in low-key, nature-loving, peaceful Ojai,” he added. Chaplan noted that, thanks to the property’s large orchard, garden boxes and chicken coop, the buyer will practically be able to “live off the land” in line with the farm-to-table movement.

The residence is a Mediterranean-style retreat designed by architect Marc Whitman, AIA. The grounds feature lighting, Sonos speakers, beautiful garden art, and aged imported Italian olive trees flanking the circular driveway with a custom Tuscan fountain; main house includes 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms; formal living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, a media room with surround sound, and a master suite with fireplace and wraparound terrace; the gourmet chef’s kitchen with top quality appliances; family room with imported limestone fireplace and Saltillo tiles; all overlooking the grounds and open to Ojai’s iconic, spellbinding Pink Moment, when the sun goes down and the entire valley is transformed into a panorama of sunset colors of pink, lavender and peach.

The home features two full guest rooms and a private guest studio with separate entrance. For resident family and guests, every area invites leisure pursuits and informal socializing, lounging around the pool, dining al fresco in the outdoor kitchen, playing pool in the billiards room, watching a movie in the private screening room, or sitting around a roaring fire in an intimate fire pit area specifically created to optimize the view and the estate’s unique attributes.

This property is co-listed between Del Rey Urban’s Scott A. Chaplan, Jesse Elconin and Consuela Kielbowicz and Tonya Peralta of Keller Williams Realty.

Please see more by visiting the virtual tour at https://vimeo.com/365860610 and the website at https://dru.bz/1448mcnell.

