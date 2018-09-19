Del Taco Restaurants : ANNOUNCES REOPENING OF MOORE RESTAURANT Read Article

Log in
09/19/2018 | 02:23pm EDT
Lake Forest, CA - September 19, 2018 - Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation's second leading Mexican quick service restaurant* (MQSR), today announced the highly-anticipated reopening of its Moore restaurant located at 770 Southwest 19th Street.

'We're thrilled to be serving our from-scratch food to the Moore community again, after rebuilding due to construction issues,' said Barry Westrum, Del Taco's Chief Marketing Officer. 'We've received strong demand from local residents to reopen, as well as an out-pouring of social media requests, and are excited to once again deliver the type of elevated experience and delicious food Moore residents have come to know us by.'

With more than 560 locations across 14 states, Del Taco is committed to offering its guests a unique variety of Mexican favorites prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen. Del Taco's meals are prepared to order with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The company also delivers unparalleled value with its Buck and Under Menu, featuring a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, beverages and more, starting at just 69 cents.** In addition, Del Taco serves hot breakfast items made with freshly scrambled eggs, as well as hash brown sticks and coffee drinks.

The new Moore Del Taco restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday. This location also offers breakfast daily between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.

*By number of units
**Price and participation may vary

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.
Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.
Del Taco's new advertising campaign, 'Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food,' further communicates the company's commitment to providing guests with fresh, quality food prepared by hand every day. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 560 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

Media Contact
Joshua Levitt
Canvas Blue
949-981-0757
jlevitt@canvasblue.com

Disclaimer

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 18:22:01 UTC
