Del Taco Restaurants : CONTINUES TO LEAD VALUE WITH LAUNCH OF BOLD NEW MIX2 VALUE MENU Read Article

Lake Forest, CA - January 3, 2019 - Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation's second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* is further building on its heritage as the value leader in the industry with the introduction of its new Mix2 Menu. An unbeatable value, Del Taco's Mix2 Menu allows guests to mix and match two fresh, quality menu items from a selection of fan-favorites for just $4 and $5.**'In a landscape that's saturated with limited item five- and six-dollar offers, Del Taco is drawing on its legacy as the value leader in the fast food space to deliver unmatched flavor per dollar,' said Barry Westrum, Del Taco's Chief Marketing Officer. 'Not only are we offering a combination of craveable items for an unbeatable price, but these are products that really show how we're changing the game in the fast food category - by freshly grilling our chicken for our tacos and burritos, and hand-grating cheddar cheese for our quesadillas in restaurant every day!'

The Mix2 Menu lets guests mix and match two of the following fresh and quality menu items for just $4:**

- Chicken Flatbread Taco: Warm, savory flatbread filled with freshly grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, crisp lettuce, fresh tomatoes and hand-grated cheddar cheese.

- Chicken Street Taco: Freshly grilled chicken, topped with roasted chile salsa, diced onions, fresh cilantro, and hand-sliced avocado, wrapped in two warm corn tortillas.

- Beer Battered Fish Taco: A wild-caught Alaska Pollock fillet in a crispy beer batter, topped with crunchy shredded cabbage, Del Taco's secret sauce and handmade pico de gallo, wrapped in two warm corn tortillas and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.

- Cheese Quesadilla: Spicy Jack or hand-grated cheddar cheese and tangy green sauce, flat-grilled in a flour tortilla.

The new value menu also satisfies burrito cravings by letting guests mix and match any two of the following Classic Burritos for just $5:**

• Del Combo Burrito: Seasoned beef combined with slow-cooked beans made from scratch, hand-grated cheddar cheese and zesty red sauce, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

• Del Beef Burrito: Seasoned beef, hand-grated cheddar cheese and zesty red sauce, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

• Classic Grilled Chicken Burrito: Fresh grilled chicken, Del Taco's famous secret sauce, fresh diced tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and hand-grated cheddar cheese, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

• Spicy Grilled Chicken Burrito: Fresh grilled chicken, fresca lime rice, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, tangy green sauce and hand-grated cheddar cheese, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

• 8 Layer Veggie Burrito: Slow-cooked beans made from scratch, fresca lime rice, tangy guacamole, fresh diced tomatoes, crisp lettuce, hand-grated cheddar cheese, zesty red sauce and cool sour cream, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

To further celebrate the idea of mixing and matching, Del Taco is making a BOLD fashion statement by creating a limited supply of mismatched pairs of socks to giveaway to fans, with each sock design showcasing one of the nine different Mix2 Menu items.

Beginning on January 14, fans who want to wear their Del Taco heart on their sleeve, or in this case, on their socks, will get the chance to do so! Any guest who posts a photo of their Mix2 Menu order on Instagram or Twitter, and tags @DelTaco, will have the chance to receive two corresponding socks to match their order (while supplies last). Because the only thing better than enjoying a Chicken Street Taco and Cheese Quesadilla, is enjoying them while wearing Chicken Street Taco and Cheese Quesadilla-inspired socks!

Looking for even more value in the new year? Guests who download The Del App, available on the App (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores, will receive a coupon for two FREE Del Tacos,*** as well as other special offers delivered to their mobile device every week.

*By number of units

**Price and participation may vary by location. Restrictions may apply

***Limit one sign-up offer per device. Registration required to access deals. Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The brand's campaign, Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food, further communicates Del Taco's commitment to restaurant-level team members that provide guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 560 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

