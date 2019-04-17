Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Del Taco Restaurants : LEADING MEXICAN FAST FOOD RESTAURANT DEL TACO INTRODUCES THE FUTURE OF TACOS WITH BEYOND MEAT® PLANT-BASED PROTEIN Read Article

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 07:13pm EDT
Lake Forest, CA - Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation's second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* today announced the nationwide expansion of the company's Beyond Tacos, offered in partnership with plant-based leader, Beyond Meat®. Beginning Thursday, April 25th, Del Taco will become the first national Mexican fast food chain to offer Beyond Meat's 100% plant-based protein option at the company's 580 restaurants across the country.

'After receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from fans during our tests in various parts of the country and across social media, we knew it was time to bring our Beyond Tacos to guests nationwide,' said John Cappasola, President and Chief Executive Officer of Del Taco.
'We saw a unique opportunity to develop our own recipe in partnership with Beyond Meat, adding various spices to create a signature Del Taco taste consumers can't get anywhere else.'

Whether guests are vegan, vegetarian or looking to reduce their meat consumption, Del Taco fans can now try the company's new Beyond Tacos,** which offer the same amount of protein and flavor as their seasoned beef tacos, but are made with 100 percent plant-based protein.

'We are excited to partner with Del Taco as they become the first national Mexican QSR to offer a plant-based meat option on-menu,' said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat Founder & CEO. 'Our plant-based crumbles offer the delicious taste, texture and satisfaction of ground beef, while offering the added health and sustainability benefits of plant-based meat. I personally love the Beyond Avocado Taco- it's a great way to fuel up without feeling weighed down.'

In addition to the core Beyond Taco items, Beyond Meat is also being offered as a substitute for any protein in existing Del Taco menu items, such as burritos, nachos and fries. Del Taco's two initial Beyond Meat menu items will include:
- Beyond Avocado Taco (vegan): Del Taco seasoned Beyond Meat plant-based crumbles, hand-sliced avocado, crisp lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes in a crunchy shell.
- Beyond Taco (vegetarian): Del Taco seasoned Beyond Meat plant-based crumbles, hand-grated cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes in a crunchy shell.

For guests with a hunger for plant-based protein and a great deal, Del Taco is helping to satisfy that craving as well, as starting on April 25, anyone who has or downloads the Del Taco app can get a FREE Beyond Taco or Beyond Avocado Taco, no purchase necessary, when they enter promo code 'Beyond' into the app, valid for seven days at participating restaurants.

To learn more about Del Taco's Beyond Meat nationwide expansion, please visit www.deltaco.com/beyond.

*By number of units
**Price and participation may vary by location. Restrictions may apply

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.
Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.
The brand's campaign, Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food, further communicates Del Taco's commitment to restaurant-level team members that provide guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its 580 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

###

Media Contacts
Joshua Levitt
Canvas Blue
949-981-0757
jlevitt@canvasblue.com

Allison Aronoff
Beyond Meat
press@beyondmeat.com

Disclaimer

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 23:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:31pPINTEREST : raises $1.4 billion in IPO in sign of sustained demand after Lyft struggles
RE
08:31pAHLI BANK QPSC : records QR177.5m net profit for Q1
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates BXB as Equal-weight
AQ
08:30p“FITCH” AFFIRMED RATINGS OF 4 GEORGIAN BANKS, DEGRADING OUTLOOKS FOR “TBC BANK” AND “SAKARTVELOS BANKI”
AQ
08:30pQATAR ISLAMIC BANK : QIB profit grows by 9.6% to QR685.2m; total assets reach QR155.3bn
AQ
08:30pMASRAF AL RAYAN : announces QR544m net profit for first quarter
AQ
08:23pPAPYRUS AUSTRALIA : ASX Announcement - Appendix 4C Quarterly
PU
08:21pCS GLOBAL PARTNERS : Dominica Expands Public Housing Programme, Funded by Citizenship by Investment
BU
08:18pSANY HEAVY EQT HLDG COLTD : Inside information unaudited financial data for the three months ended 31 march 2019
PU
08:13pALLIANCE RESOURCES : Weednanna Gold Project Scoping Study
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DENSO CORP : Uber nears investment deal for self-driving car unit - WSJ
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : How 5G drove moves by Apple, Qualcomm and Intel
3PIER 1 IMPORTS INC : PIER 1 IMPORTS : fourth-quarter results disappoint, CFO departs
4JPMorgan shuffles CFO and card services executives
5FORTIS INC : Fortis Inc. Announces Pricing, Early Tender Results and Early Settlement Election of Its Tender O..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About