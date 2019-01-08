Del Taco Restaurants : OPENS NEWEST LOCATION IN OKLAHOMA CITY Read Article

Lake Forest, CA - January 8, 2019 - Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation's second leading Mexican quick service restaurant* (MQSR), recently opened its newest Oklahoma location at 6645 NW Expressway in Oklahoma City, near the Verizon store, making this Del Taco's third restaurant in Oklahoma City, and seventh in the state.

'Del Taco has built a loyal following in Oklahoma over the years by offering an unbeatable combination of fresh food, served fast and at a tremendous value,' said Barry Westrum, Chief Marketing Officer at Del Taco. 'Whether guests are craving our Grilled Chicken Taco, a fan-favorite with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and hand-grated cheddar cheese, or our new Epic Triple Meat Burrito, we look forward to continue expanding throughout the state, and offering the community an assortment of items sure to satisfy every craving.'

In addition, guests who download The Del App, now available on the App (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores, will receive a coupon for two FREE Del Tacos,** as well as other special offers delivered to their mobile device every week.

With more than 560 locations across 14 states, Del Taco is committed to offering its guests a unique variety of Mexican favorites prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen. Del Taco's meals are prepared to order with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The company also delivers an unparalleled value with its Buck and Under Menu, featuring a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, beverages and more, starting at just 69 cents.*** In addition, Del Taco serves hot breakfast items made with fresh scrambled eggs, as well as hash brown sticks and coffee drinks.

The new Oklahoma City Del Taco restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, and serves breakfast until 11 a.m.

*By number of units

**Limit one sign-up offer per device. Registration required to access deals. Price and participation may vary.

***Price and participation may vary

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco. The brand's campaign, Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food, further communicates Del Taco's commitment to restaurant-level team members that provide guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 560 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

Canvas Blue

949-981-0757

jlevitt@canvasblue.com

