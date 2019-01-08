Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Del Taco Restaurants : OPENS NEWEST LOCATION IN OKLAHOMA CITY Read Article

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 02:24pm EST
Lake Forest, CA - January 8, 2019 - Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation's second leading Mexican quick service restaurant* (MQSR), recently opened its newest Oklahoma location at 6645 NW Expressway in Oklahoma City, near the Verizon store, making this Del Taco's third restaurant in Oklahoma City, and seventh in the state.

'Del Taco has built a loyal following in Oklahoma over the years by offering an unbeatable combination of fresh food, served fast and at a tremendous value,' said Barry Westrum, Chief Marketing Officer at Del Taco. 'Whether guests are craving our Grilled Chicken Taco, a fan-favorite with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and hand-grated cheddar cheese, or our new Epic Triple Meat Burrito, we look forward to continue expanding throughout the state, and offering the community an assortment of items sure to satisfy every craving.'

In addition, guests who download The Del App, now available on the App (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores, will receive a coupon for two FREE Del Tacos,** as well as other special offers delivered to their mobile device every week.

With more than 560 locations across 14 states, Del Taco is committed to offering its guests a unique variety of Mexican favorites prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen. Del Taco's meals are prepared to order with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The company also delivers an unparalleled value with its Buck and Under Menu, featuring a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, beverages and more, starting at just 69 cents.*** In addition, Del Taco serves hot breakfast items made with fresh scrambled eggs, as well as hash brown sticks and coffee drinks.

The new Oklahoma City Del Taco restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, and serves breakfast until 11 a.m.

*By number of units
**Limit one sign-up offer per device. Registration required to access deals. Price and participation may vary.
***Price and participation may vary

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.
Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco. The brand's campaign, Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food, further communicates Del Taco's commitment to restaurant-level team members that provide guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 560 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

###

Media Contact
Joshua Levitt
Canvas Blue
949-981-0757
jlevitt@canvasblue.com

Disclaimer

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 19:23:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:12pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR ATUS AND TX : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
03:10pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
03:10pNew Timesys IDE Release Accelerates Development of Secure IoT Devices and Embedded Linux Applications
GL
03:09pDAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz posts eighth consecutive record year and maintains number 1 position in the premium segment
PU
03:09pPalladium Prices Rise on Supply Shortage
DJ
03:09pDEADLINE ALERT : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
GL
03:06pBROWER PIVEN NOTIFIES INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AND ENCOURAGES THOSE WHO HAVE LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 FROM INVESTMENT IN ALTICE USA, INC. (NYSE : ATUS) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
GL
03:05pCLASS ACTION ALERT : Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In Edison International (NYSE: EIX) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
GL
03:02pDEADLINE ALERT : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Altice USA Inc.
GL
03:02pSanAir Technologies, Cincinnati-Area Environmental Lab, Earns NVLAP Asbestos Accreditation
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Contr..
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Profit Outlook Tumbles -- Update
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW says sold 2.49 million BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles in 2018
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : EU moves closer to tightening rules on London-based invest..
5CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.