Del Taco Restaurants : PARTNERS WITH POSTMATES TO BRING MEXICAN AND AMERICAN FAVORITES DIRECTLY TO YOUR DOOR Read Article

Del Taco Restaurants : PARTNERS WITH POSTMATES TO BRING MEXICAN AND AMERICAN FAVORITES DIRECTLY TO YOUR DOOR

09/10/2019 | 04:42pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, September 10, 2019 - Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation's second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, today announced it has partnered with Postmates, the leader in enabling anything to be delivered on demand, to provide fast delivery from its participating corporate and franchise restaurants to wherever the customer may be. From September 16th through September 22nd guests can save $5 off any Del Taco delivery order of $20 or more, from Postmates.

'We know how important convenience is to our guests, and are thrilled to be able to continue expanding our delivery services through a partnership with Postmates,' said Barry Westrum, Del Taco's Chief Marketing Officer. 'With Postmates' popularity and reach throughout key Del Taco markets, such as Southern California, we know even more fans will be able to enjoy their Del Taco favorites delivered straight to their doorstep, wherever they are and whenever they want.'

'We're proud to partner with Del Taco, one of the most popular restaurants in Los Angeles and throughout the Southwest, where we're #1 and continue to ensure we're offering the widest network of on-demand offerings nationally,' said Dan Mosher, SVP, Merchant Lead at Postmates.

Postmates is the leader in offering the most choices in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in about 3,500 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 70 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

To order from participating Del Taco restaurants, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android. Customers can always get free delivery when they subscribe to Postmates' subscription service, Postmates Unlimited, at only $9.99 per month.

*By number of units

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.
Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco. Del Taco's advertising campaign, 'Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food,' further communicates the company's commitment to providing guests with fresh, quality food prepared by hand every day. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 580 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

About Postmates
Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party. Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more:www.postmates.com.

###

Disclaimer

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 20:41:05 UTC
