DelDOT's I-95 Wilmington Rehabilitation Project Begins Today

The first phase of the multi-year project will focus on the southbound on-ramps at 2nd and Jackson streets in West Center City; video explaining the project is attached to this news release

The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is set to begin work on the first phase of the multi-year I-95 Wilmington Corridor Rehabilitation Project .

A video explanation of the project is available at this link, courtesy of Wilmington's TV station WITN Channel 22 : https://www.facebook.com/WITN22/videos/643153482915469/

Workers will begin removing the existing I-95 southbound on-ramps and existing bridge structures for the 2nd Street and Jackson Street ramps so a new, safer ramp configuration for access to I-95 southbound can be constructed. Crews also will be working on various street improvements related to the new southbound on-ramp.

According to DelDOT, motorists can expect nighttime intermittent lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., Sunday through Friday, as well as road closures during certain phases of construction for the duration of the project, which is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023. Traffic advisories and variable message boards will be posted to alert motorists of scheduled road closures.

