DelMar Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Inaugural MicroCap Rodeo Investor Conference on October 15, 2019 at 11:30 AM Central Time

10/10/2019 | 08:31am EDT

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DMPI) ("DelMar" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new cancer therapies, announced that Mr. Saiid Zarrabian, Chief Executive Officer of DelMar, will be a featured presenter at the inaugural MicroCap Rodeo Investor Conference in Austin, Texas at the Hilton Austin on Tuesday, October 15th at 11:30 AM (CT). Mr. Zarrabian will provide an overview of the Company's business model and growth strategy and will be available for one-on-one meetings.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Logo

Interested investors wishing to attend and request meetings can register at microcaprodeo.com, https://microcaprodeo.com/signup.

A live webcast of the corporate presentation will be available at  https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31898 or on the Company's website at https://www.delmarpharma.com/. A replay of the presentations will be available for 90 days.

ABOUT DELMAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Located in San Diego, California, DelMar is focused on the development and commercialization of new therapies for cancer patients who have limited or no treatment options. By focusing on understanding tumor biology and mechanisms of treatment resistance, the Company identifies biomarkers to personalize new therapies in indications where patients are failing, or are unable to tolerate, standard-of-care treatments.

The Company's current pipeline is based around VAL-083, a "first-in-class", small-molecule chemotherapeutic with a novel mechanism of action that has demonstrated clinical activity against a range of cancers, including central nervous system, ovarian and other solid tumors (e.g. NSCLC, bladder cancer, head & neck) in U.S. clinical trials sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Based on DelMar's internal research programs and these prior NCI-sponsored clinical studies, the Company is conducting clinical trials to support the development and commercialization of VAL-083 to solve significant unmet medical needs.

VAL-083 is being studied in two collaborator-supported, biomarker-driven Phase 2 clinical trials for MGMT-unmethylated GBM. Overcoming MGMT-mediated resistance represents a significant unmet medical need in the treatment of GBM. In addition, DelMar has announced the allowance of a separate IND for VAL-083 as a potential treatment for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Further information on DelMar's clinical trials can be found on clinicaltrials.gov: https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/results?cond=&term=val-083&cntry1=&state1=&recrs

For additional information, please visit http://delmarpharma.com/; or contact DelMar Pharmaceuticals Investor Relations: ir@delmarpharma.com / (604) 629-5989.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the status of the Company's clinical trials and the reporting of the results. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2019, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

CONTACTS:

Investors:
John Marco
Managing Director
CORE IR
516-222-2560
johnm@coreir.com

Media:
Jules Abraham
Director of Public Relations
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delmar-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-the-inaugural-microcap-rodeo-investor-conference-on-october-15-2019-at-1130-am-central-time-300936226.html

SOURCE DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


