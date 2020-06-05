Delay to GDP, trade and productivity release dates

On 17 April 2020, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced delays to some of our main economic publications, to allow extra time to quality assure data before publication, in light of the disruption caused by the developing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Today we are announcing short delays to further economic releases that are due to be published in the coming months.

Further information on how the ONS has been meeting the challenges of measuring the economy through the pandemic is available.

The changes to release dates are outlined in the following table.