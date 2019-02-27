Log in
Delayed 4Q GDP Report Expected to Show Slowing Growth -- Data Week Ahead

02/27/2019 | 10:15am EST

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Feb 23    220K   (15)   216K 
          0830  Real GDP (Initial)*         4Q       +2.2%   (23)  +3.4%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (Initial)*       4Q       +1.8%   (10)  +1.8%** 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Feb       56.1   (10)   56.7 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Feb       5      (3)    5 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income***          Dec      +0.4%   (22)  +0.2% 
          0830  Consumer Spending***        Dec      -0.3%   (23)  +0.4% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M***      Dec      +0.2%   (23)  +0.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y***      Dec      +1.9%   (13)  +1.9% 
          0830  Personal Income***          Jan      +0.3%   (15)   N/A 
          0830  Consumer Spending***        Jan      +0.3%   (3)    N/A 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M***      Jan      +0.2%   (3)    N/A 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y***      Jan       N/A           N/A 
          0945  Markit Mfg PMI              Feb       54.0   (3)    53.7**** 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 Feb       55.6   (20)   56.6 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Feb       95.8   (15)   95.5***** 
                  (Final) 
          N/A   Auto Sales                  Feb       16.8M  (21)   16.7M 
 
*Replaces advance and second estimates of 4th quarter GDP, originally scheduled for Jan. 30 and Feb. 28, 2019 
**3Q 3rd Reading 
***BEA release will include data for December 2018 as well as January 2019. It will not include personal outlays and personal saving for January 2019. 
****Feb Flash Reading 
*****Feb Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

