Delayed 4Q GDP Report Expected to Show Slowing Growth -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 23 220K (15) 216K 0830 Real GDP (Initial)* 4Q +2.2% (23) +3.4%** 0830 GDP Prices (Initial)* 4Q +1.8% (10) +1.8%** 0945 Chicago PMI Feb 56.1 (10) 56.7 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Feb 5 (3) 5 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income*** Dec +0.4% (22) +0.2% 0830 Consumer Spending*** Dec -0.3% (23) +0.4% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M*** Dec +0.2% (23) +0.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y*** Dec +1.9% (13) +1.9% 0830 Personal Income*** Jan +0.3% (15) N/A 0830 Consumer Spending*** Jan +0.3% (3) N/A 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M*** Jan +0.2% (3) N/A 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y*** Jan N/A N/A 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Feb 54.0 (3) 53.7**** 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Feb 55.6 (20) 56.6 1000 Consumer Sentiment Feb 95.8 (15) 95.5***** (Final) N/A Auto Sales Feb 16.8M (21) 16.7M *Replaces advance and second estimates of 4th quarter GDP, originally scheduled for Jan. 30 and Feb. 28, 2019 **3Q 3rd Reading ***BEA release will include data for December 2018 as well as January 2019. It will not include personal outlays and personal saving for January 2019. ****Feb Flash Reading *****Feb Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com