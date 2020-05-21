Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Delegation: FERC Approval is Major Milestone for Alaska LNG Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young, all R-Alaska, today released the following statements after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) granted the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation authorization to construct and operate the Alaska LNG project.

'This is a capstone moment for Alaska LNG at the federal level, and it is the result of a robust and comprehensive review process,' Murkowski said. 'A final FERC certificate and order are immensely valuable assets for the project and the State of Alaska. A tremendous amount of work has gone into the analysis of the Alaska LNG project, and I thank the FERC Commissioners and staff for diligently completing review. While there is still more work to do in the state, today's announcement is good news for Alaska and our efforts to commercialize North Slope natural gas.'

'Today's authorization by FERC brings us one step closer to realizing an Alaska LNG project,' Sullivan said. 'Getting our gas to market, using the highest environmental standards in the world, would be a huge win for Alaska and for our country. Producing more energy responsibly strengthens our economy, is good for the environment, and dramatically increases our country's national security. I thank FERC for their diligence in completing this work, and thank all of the Alaskans who, throughout the years, have worked to move this project forward.'

'Alaska's LNG represents significant potential for our state's economy,' Young said. 'Pursuing new energy sources requires a clear assessment of the safety of any project, both for the environment and for our communities. Today's authorization by FERC is a critical step toward responsibly constructing the LNG project. I thank FERC for their attention on this issue, and I look forward to seeing what's next for Alaska LNG.'

The Alaska LNG Project is an integrated pipeline project that includes a treatment facility on the North Slope, an 800-mile long pipeline, multiple offtake points for in-state residential and commercial natural gas use, and a liquefaction facility at tidewater. It is the nation's largest energy infrastructure project in planning and permitting. All federal reviews and authorizations for the project are expected to be completed by the end of September 2020.

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 17:09:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:38pCIRCOR Receives Award from Electric Boat to Supply Block V Ball Valves to U.S. Navy
GL
01:37pWORLD PULSE TO LAUNCH #CONNECTWOMENHEALTHEWORLD : Global Responses to COVID-19 Campaign
BU
01:37pLowey Dannenberg Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Santander Consumer USA (SC).
GL
01:36pWaltzing Matilda Aviation Sees Faster Rebound In Traffic With Unprecedented Pricing On Flights To Florida
PR
01:36pCelebrating Its 10th Anniversary on Air Throughout 2020, Nat Geo WILD Barks About Its 2020-21 Upfront Slate of Returning Favorites, New Series and Stunts
BU
01:35pThe Movie Studio Announces Two Licensed Films Purchased for Distribution in Australia
AQ
01:35pPutnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds
BU
01:34pENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:34pNORTHFIELD CAPITAL : Appoints Michael G. Leskovec as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
01:34pMaryland Department of Health Partners with Ready Responders to Provide COVID-19 Testing and Medical Evaluations for Residents
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa closes in on $10 billion state rescue deal
4URALKALI : Reaches Agreement on Potash Shipments to India
5SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Interim Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group