Delegation: FERC Approval is Major Milestone for Alaska LNG Project

U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young, all R-Alaska, today released the following statements after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) granted the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation authorization to construct and operate the Alaska LNG project.

'This is a capstone moment for Alaska LNG at the federal level, and it is the result of a robust and comprehensive review process,' Murkowski said. 'A final FERC certificate and order are immensely valuable assets for the project and the State of Alaska. A tremendous amount of work has gone into the analysis of the Alaska LNG project, and I thank the FERC Commissioners and staff for diligently completing review. While there is still more work to do in the state, today's announcement is good news for Alaska and our efforts to commercialize North Slope natural gas.'

'Today's authorization by FERC brings us one step closer to realizing an Alaska LNG project,' Sullivan said. 'Getting our gas to market, using the highest environmental standards in the world, would be a huge win for Alaska and for our country. Producing more energy responsibly strengthens our economy, is good for the environment, and dramatically increases our country's national security. I thank FERC for their diligence in completing this work, and thank all of the Alaskans who, throughout the years, have worked to move this project forward.'

'Alaska's LNG represents significant potential for our state's economy,' Young said. 'Pursuing new energy sources requires a clear assessment of the safety of any project, both for the environment and for our communities. Today's authorization by FERC is a critical step toward responsibly constructing the LNG project. I thank FERC for their attention on this issue, and I look forward to seeing what's next for Alaska LNG.'

The Alaska LNG Project is an integrated pipeline project that includes a treatment facility on the North Slope, an 800-mile long pipeline, multiple offtake points for in-state residential and commercial natural gas use, and a liquefaction facility at tidewater. It is the nation's largest energy infrastructure project in planning and permitting. All federal reviews and authorizations for the project are expected to be completed by the end of September 2020.