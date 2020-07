Delegation of European Union to Georgia : EU Delegation Newsletter, 10 July 2020, No 4

The EU continues to support Georgia overcome the negative consequences caused by the pandemic. Through EIB, the EU has signed an agreement with Bank of Georgia supporting loans to small and medium enterprises, and a grants competition to support rural tourismin Georgia was launched by Greta project, funded by Team Europe, composed of the EU, Austria and Sweden. Keda LAG, under the ENPARD progamme, has also launched a grants competition for Keda Municipality. Together with MEPA and FAO, the EU has awarded GEL 2 million in agricultural grants.

.

Doctor Goods

managed to increase production and employ more staff, and social enterprise

Kombinizona

expanded its taskforce employing people with disabilities. Another story of success is the

company Foreji working on organic aquaculture

.

Within the past week's we have shared stories of businesses adapting to and overcoming the COVID-19 crisis, with support of the EU