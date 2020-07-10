Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Delegation of European Union to Georgia : EU Delegation Newsletter, 10 July 2020, No 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 10:11am EDT

The EU continues to support Georgia overcome the negative consequences caused by the pandemic. Through EIB, the EU has signed an agreement with Bank of Georgia supporting loans to small and medium enterprises, and a grants competition to support rural tourismin Georgia was launched by Greta project, funded by Team Europe, composed of the EU, Austria and Sweden. Keda LAG, under the ENPARD progamme, has also launched a grants competition for Keda Municipality. Together with MEPA and FAO, the EU has awarded GEL 2 million in agricultural grants.

Within the past week's we have shared stories of businesses adapting to and overcoming the COVID-19 crisis, with support of the EU. Doctor Goodsmanaged to increase production and employ more staff, and social enterprise Kombinizonaexpanded its taskforce employing people with disabilities. Another story of success is the company Foreji working on organic aquaculture. EU Ambassador, Carl Hartzell, visited EU funded projects in the region of Kakheti. He also made sent a congratulatory message to the Young European Ambassadorson their 4th Anniversary.

In addition, we celebrated the 6th Anniversary of the EU-Georgia Association Agreement, and the third report on the visa suspension mechanismhas been published by the European Commission.

Disclaimer

Delegation of the European Union to Georgia published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 14:10:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:32aU.S. producer prices unexpectedly fall; underlying inflation stabilizing
RE
10:32aDUTCH PM RUTTE : Will seek guarantees on budget reforms at eu talks on recovery fund next week
RE
10:31aS.Africa's Denel seeks to revise bailout conditions to survive
RE
10:31aSouth africa's denel needs to use some promised bailout funds to generate revenues not repay debts in order to survive, says ceo
RE
10:20aAAIS AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INSURANCE SERVICES : Minnesota Issues Guidance and Data Call in Light of Recent Social Unrest
PU
10:18aTAKE FIVE : A bull with underlying health conditions
RE
10:16aThe Hidden Heterogeneity of Inflation Expectations and its Implications
PU
10:11aDELEGATION OF EUROPEAN UNION TO GEORGIA : EU Delegation Newsletter, 10 July 2020, No 4
PU
10:07aEU's Michel offers please-all recovery plan ahead of tense summit
RE
10:06aGeir Evensen
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources
3ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : PANDEMIC-PROOFING: Insurance may never be the same again
4NEMETSCHEK SE : NEMETSCHEK AG : Barclays sticks Neutral
5INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group