Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Delisting surges in China as Beijing adopts 'survival of the fittest' approach

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 04:53am EDT

Having begun delisting 26 companies so far this year, China's securities regulator is set to remove a record number of firms from the stock exchange, heeding a message from Vice Premier Liu He to ensure the "survival of the fittest".

Liu reinforced the urgency to weed out bad companies from the stock market at a meeting of the State Council on Saturday, heralding a change in approach for the regulator, which had only delisted 110 companies between 2001 and 2018.

China has introduced a U.S.-style system to make listing easier for Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext. The system was first adopted by Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Market.

"If you widen the entrance, you need to widen the exit too," said Tang Zhehui, partner of accounting firm EY, commenting on the need to streamline delisting too.

The change should also improve China's investment culture, as in the past speculators would buy up moribund listed companies in the expectation that they would be saved by white knights and never be delisted, he added.

Among the 26 companies that Refinitiv data shows are in the process of being delisted are former high performers like Leshi, an Internet information service business, as well as some fraudulent ones.

"Some listed companies deteriorate due to changes in economic environment or mismanagement," said Zizheng Wang, Shanghai-based portfolio manager at UBS Asset Management.

"If you eliminate them, the market would evolve, and become healthier."

Terence Lin, senior partner at Shanghai-based boutique investment bank TRSD Capital, said China's regulator had been far less rigorous than its U.S. counterpart.

"In the U.S., if you forge books, or fail to submit filings, you will be kicked out. Rules are very tough," Lin said.

"But in China, a lot of such companies remain listed, and many, many retail investors become victims."

That could change, as Chinese regulators strengthen delisting rules.

In a major move targeting so-called "garbage" companies, the Shanghai Stock Exchange will remove "special treatment" (ST) shares from its stock benchmark next week. A stock is labeled "ST" after regulators flag that it was at risk of being delisted or involved "investment risks".

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; additional reporting by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KNIGHTS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 0.62% 407.5 Delayed Quote.19.50%
SHANGHAI A INDEX -1.56% 3523.3006 Real-time Quote.11.99%
SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES INDEX -1.48% 237.7408 Real-time Quote.-6.04%
UBS GROUP AG -0.26% 11.3 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:57aSterling above $1.26 as dollar falls, steady vs euro
RE
04:56aCHARTERED INSTITUTE OF LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORT : Teesport on track to support international trade growth as haulier booking system hits milestone
PU
04:53aDelisting surges in China as Beijing adopts 'survival of the fittest' approach
RE
04:51aSixty billion forints for fight against epidemic
PU
04:51aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Appointments to the Monetary Board - Mr Sanjeeva Jayawardena PC, Dr (Mrs) Ranee Jayamaha and Mr Samantha Kumarasinghe
PU
04:48aLondon stocks gain on vaccine hopes, GlaxoSmithKline boost
RE
04:44aU.S. says room for sanctions in response to China in South China Sea
RE
04:42aBoE's Tenreyro sees "incomplete V" shape for UK recovery
RE
04:34aOil gains after big U.S. drawdown; eyes on OPEC committee meeting
RE
04:20aChina says it will act to protect its interests after UK Huawei ban
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"