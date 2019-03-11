Log in
Deliver superior member experience with Newgen at CUNA Governmental Affairs Conference, Washington D.C.

03/11/2019 | 01:14am EDT

McLean, VA, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newgen Software Inc., a provider of banking software solutions, today announced its participation at the CUNA Governmental Affairs Conference. Newgen experts will showcase solutions for credit unions such as consumer & commercial lending and member on-boarding Booth #129. Credit Union experts can get to understand how they can drive digital transformation and improve overall business profitability.

0_medium_NewgenLogo.jpg


 

“With the increase in customer expectations and regulatory compliances, Credit Unions require significant resources to remain competitive. They need to deliver superior products and a differentiating experience. Newgen’s tailored solutions allow Credit Unions to enhance member engagement, drive profitability and improve compliance adherence,” said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

 

Newgen offers configurable solutions, built on robust Business Process Management (BPM) platform, cater to the end-to-end automation of key processes. These solutions are configurable to effectively manage exceptions and are robust enough to handle immense volume and scale. A core BPM framework makes the solutions adaptable and responsive to the extent that organizations can independently run most of the changes without much dependency. These solutions help credit unions to harness automation as a tool to deliver superior products and a differentiating experience to members.

 

Newgen’s Retail Loan Origination Solution (RLOS), Commercial Loan Origination Solution (CLOS) come bundled with member on-boarding module, which allows straight through processing, faster-go-to-market, and unified front and back offices. These solutions help in seamless integration with credit unions' core system, rating applications, credit bureau systems etc. They allow financial institutions to avail the benefits of both the worlds, i.e. buy and build. This means, they get ready-made solutions that are domain rich and can be deployed on day one along with the benefits of enhancing their capabilities.

 

The CUNA Governmental Affairs Conference will be held at Washington Convention Centre, Washington D.C. from 10th – 14th March 2019.

 

About Newgen Software Inc.

 

Newgen Software Inc. is a global provider in banking process automation with more than 200+ banks and financial services institutions as its clients. Newgen’s banking process management framework automates critical business processes for banking institutions across commercial lending, consumer lending, customer onboarding, online account opening, trade finance, digital and mobile customer experience strategy. Newgen offers flexible on-premise and cloud-based solutions to its banking customers.

 

For more information, please visit https://newgensoft.com/

 

Connect with us:

 

Media Contact:

Asif Khan

asif.khan@newgensoft.com

Asif Khan
Newgen Software Inc.
asif.khan@newgensoft.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
