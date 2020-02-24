Delivery of 6.3 Million Gallons of Gas Begins

Petroleum Ship

Photo Credit: ITSSD/MoCI

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), has announced the commencement of the distribution of a verified quantity of 18,000 (eighteen thousand) metric tons of gas, representing 6.3 million gallons in the country.

The queues at filling stations will begin to disappear by Tuesday, 25th February, 2020 as efforts to overcome the recent gasoline crisis continue to be enhanced.

The queues are still visible owing to limited logistics in moving tankers to filling stations

The Commerce Ministry, LPRC and importers are working together to overcome the challenge.

The Ministry's restriction on the sale of gasoline products in containers remains in force and that those found in the habit of hoarding or selling the products above the approved price of $ LRD635.00 per gallon for PMS and $LRD 730.00 for AGO should desist or face disciplinary measures.

At the same time the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has instituted a number of measures intended to enhance accountability, transparency and confidence in the Liberian petroleum sector.

In line with the measures, inspectors and monitors from the Ministry will now be assigned to LPRC's Loading Rack and related areas, effective Monday, February 24, 2020.

The Ministry further stated that it has instructed the Management of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), to re-institute the Transparency Reporting Regime.

The Transparency Reporting Regime will provide the inventory level of each and every importer on a daily basis, to the importers, with copies to the Ministries of Commerce and Industry, Finance and Development Planning and State for Presidential Affairs.

As part of the corrective measures, the Commerce Ministry will begin the effective recalibration of all trucks and tanks to ensure that their measurements are consistent with established industry standards.

The announced actions will help to avert any further recurrence of the recent gasoline crisis in the country and protect the industry.

Meanwhile the Commerce Ministry is commending LPRC and Conex, the two storage facilities for extending their working hours up to 9:00 PM.

The Ministry also finds it befitting to commend the public for the patience exercised during the gasoline crisis.

Jacob N.B. Parley

Communications Director

0777604576/0886560455

Emails: jacobtheancestor@yahoo.com/jparleystaff.moci.gov.lr

WhatApps 0881336137