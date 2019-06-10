Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Delivery of VLCC New Building With 15-year Charter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 03:30am EDT

STOCKHOLM, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Yield ASA ("the Company") is pleased to announce that it has taken delivery of the VLCC "Nissos Despotiko" today. The vessel was delivered from the yard Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea and is the second in a series of four VLCCs that will be delivered to the Company in 2019.

Upon delivery, the vessel commenced a 15 years' bareboat charter to Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp ("Okeanis Eco Tankers") with a 5 years' sub-charter to Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd.

Okeanis Eco Tankers was established in 2018 by the Alafouzos family to take over its fleet of modern tanker vessels and tanker newbuildings. With seven tankers built 2015 to 2018 and eight VLCCs for delivery in 2019, the company will focus on eco-designed vessels fitted with scrubbers. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker "OET".

Contact:

Company contact:

Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47-24-13-01-91

Investor Relations contact:

Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & IR), Tel +47-24-13-01-82

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ocean-yield/r/delivery-of-vlcc-newbuilding-with-15-year-charter,c2836865

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delivery-of-vlcc-new-building-with-15-year-charter-300864371.html

SOURCE Ocean Yield


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:48aKCOM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - KCOM Group plc
PU
03:47aFTSE up on trade relief, Thomas Cook surges on buyout talks
RE
03:46aELISA OYJ : acquires Polystar OSIX AB group
AQ
03:42aWoodford listed fund seeks to reassure as shares fall further
RE
03:39aXI'AN : Creating “Jasmine” Like Freshness via Ecological Growth
BU
03:38aAFG AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : reshapes executive team
PU
03:35aMOSS BROS : Gatemore Capital to disclose 10% stake in retailer Moss Bros - Sky News
RE
03:33aPATAGONIA GOLD : Form 8 (OPD) - Patagonia Gold plc
PU
03:31aREJLERS PUBL : Falkenberg Energi selects Quant Flow as its integration platform
AQ
03:31aSurplus for Swedish central government in May 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About