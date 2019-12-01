Log in
Dell Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Dell XPS & Inspiron Laptop, Alienware PC & Monitor Deals Reviewed by Spending Lab

12/01/2019 | 01:01pm EST

Here’s a review of the top Dell deals for Cyber Monday 2019, including savings on Dell XPS 13, XPS 15, Inspiron laptops and Alienware gaming PCs & monitors

Cyber Monday Dell deals are here. Experts at Spending Lab have compared the best Dell Alienware, XPS & Inspiron laptops and gaming desktop PC deals for 2019 and are listing them below.

Best Dell deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Dell is one of the leading providers of computer systems in the world, offering innovative products and services in consumer and corporate sectors alike. Currently, their laptops, desktops, and monitors rank among the most highly-reviewed. The XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops feature a virtually borderless display while their Alienware brand is one of the most popular among gamers. Meanwhile, the Dell Inspiron line continues to be a standard desktop PC choice in offices worldwide.

What can shoppers expect from Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday takes place on the Monday after Thanksgiving and was originally created to encourage online shopping after Black Friday’s doorbuster deals. Today, Cyber Monday typically marks the last day of many Black Friday offers and sees retailers offering more attractive online deals.

Cyber Monday in 2018 generated $7.9 billion in sales, making it the biggest online shopping event ever in the US.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
