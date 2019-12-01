Dell Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Dell XPS & Inspiron Laptop, Alienware PC & Monitor Deals Reviewed by Spending Lab

Cyber Monday Dell deals are here. Experts at Spending Lab have compared the best Dell Alienware, XPS & Inspiron laptops and gaming desktop PC deals for 2019 and are listing them below.
Best Dell deals:
Save up to 30% on a wide range of Dell laptops, desktops and monitors at Walmart - check the latest deals available on Dell computers at Walmart and save up to $400 on top-rated Dell XPS laptops, PCs and monitors
Save up to 50% off on Dell desktops, laptops, monitors and gaming PCs at the Dell Black Friday sale
Save up to 50% off on a wide range of Dell laptops, desktops and monitors at Amazon - check the latest deals on top-rated models like the Dell XPS 13, XPS 15, Alienware and Inspiron 15 3000
Save up to $140 on Dell Ultrasharp monitors at Walmart
Save up to $400 on Dell XPS 13 & Dell XPS 15 touchscreen laptops - at Walmart
Save up to $505 on Dell XPS laptops & PCs at the Dell Black Friday sale
Save up to $445 on Dell XPS laptops at Amazon - check for deals on the XPS 13 Developer, XPS 13 Touch and XPS 15 in various colors and sizes
Save up to $330 on Dell Alienware gaming desktops, laptops & monitors at Amazon - featuring the Alienware m15, m17 and Alienware Area-51m versions
Save up to 32% on Dell Inspiron laptops at Amazon
Save up to $200 on Dell monitors - check the latest deals on full HD, IPS & LED monitors at Amazon
Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Dell is one of the leading providers of computer systems in the world, offering innovative products and services in consumer and corporate sectors alike. Currently, their laptops, desktops, and monitors rank among the most highly-reviewed. The XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops feature a virtually borderless display while their Alienware brand is one of the most popular among gamers. Meanwhile, the Dell Inspiron line continues to be a standard desktop PC choice in offices worldwide.
What can shoppers expect from Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday takes place on the Monday after Thanksgiving and was originally created to encourage online shopping after Black Friday’s doorbuster deals. Today, Cyber Monday typically marks the last day of many Black Friday offers and sees retailers offering more attractive online deals.
Cyber Monday in 2018 generated $7.9 billion in sales, making it the biggest online shopping event ever in the US.
