Dell Technologies Data Protection Portfolio Now Available Through Carahsoft's Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Tools SIN on GSA Schedule 70

The CDM Tools SIN supports the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) CDM Program to provide a consistent set of continuous diagnostic and mitigation tools for Federal, state, local, regional and tribal governments. Through the SIN, agencies have one centralized location to access pre-vetted CDM offerings.

“Dell Technologies is dedicated to protecting and securing the Federal government’s data wherever it resides, whether in the cloud, in a data center, or a hybrid environment,” said Jon Haveles, Director, Federal Sales Data Protection Solutions at Dell Technologies. “We are proud to make our comprehensive Data Protection Portfolio available through Carahsoft’s CDM Tools SIN to Federal, State and Local agencies in need of greater visibility, security, and backup and recovery capabilities for the information that enables their missions and drives new initiatives.”

Dell’s Data Protection Portfolio specifically supports CDM requirements for data protection management, including enabling data discovery and classification, data protection, data loss prevention, data breach and spillage mitigation, and information rights management capabilities. The portfolio consists of the following products:

Avamar : Backup and recovery solution offering integrated variable-length deduplication technology. Avamar is optimized for daily full backups of physical and virtual environments, network attached storage (NAS) servers, enterprise applications, remote offices, and desktops and laptops.

: Backup and recovery solution offering integrated variable-length deduplication technology. Avamar is optimized for daily full backups of physical and virtual environments, network attached storage (NAS) servers, enterprise applications, remote offices, and desktops and laptops. Data Domain : Fast, secure and efficient protection storage appliance to simplify and obtain operational efficiencies for multicloud workloads.

: Fast, secure and efficient protection storage appliance to simplify and obtain operational efficiencies for multicloud workloads. Data Domain Virtual Edition (DDVE): Software-defined version of PowerProtect DD Series Appliances designed for remote office/branch office (ROBO), entry and cloud environments.

(DDVE): Software-defined version of PowerProtect DD Series Appliances designed for remote office/branch office (ROBO), entry and cloud environments. Data Protection Advisor : Solution that unifies and automates monitoring, alerting and reporting across data protection software and storage environments, including on-premises and cloud. Data Protection Advisor enables security teams to make informed decisions faster.

: Solution that unifies and automates monitoring, alerting and reporting across data protection software and storage environments, including on-premises and cloud. Data Protection Advisor enables security teams to make informed decisions faster. Data Protection Suite : A comprehensive solution built to protect workloads running on-premises and in the cloud, including environments that are rich with mission critical applications running in a variety of configurations.

: A comprehensive solution built to protect workloads running on-premises and in the cloud, including environments that are rich with mission critical applications running in a variety of configurations. Integrated Data Protection Appliance (IDPA): Powerful backup and recovery solution for data everywhere in a single appliance. Starting at 8 terabytes, IDPA offers complete backup, replication, recovery, deduplication, instant access and restore, search, and analytics capabilities in addition to integrations with VMware.

(IDPA): Powerful backup and recovery solution for data everywhere in a single appliance. Starting at 8 terabytes, IDPA offers complete backup, replication, recovery, deduplication, instant access and restore, search, and analytics capabilities in addition to integrations with VMware. PowerProtect : Solution offering software defined data protection, deduplication, operational agility, self-service and IT governance for physical, virtual and cloud environments.

: Solution offering software defined data protection, deduplication, operational agility, self-service and IT governance for physical, virtual and cloud environments. Networker : Unified backup and recovery software for the enterprise, including deduplication, backup to disk and tape, snapshots, replication, and NAS. Networker protects both physical and virtual environments including VMware and Microsoft Hyper-V.

: Unified backup and recovery software for the enterprise, including deduplication, backup to disk and tape, snapshots, replication, and NAS. Networker protects both physical and virtual environments including VMware and Microsoft Hyper-V. RecoverPoint: Recovery solution for restoring VMware virtual machines to any point in time. RecoverPoint provides continuous data protection for operational and disaster recovery.

These solutions now complement previous offerings available through Dell and its strategically aligned businesses on the CDM Approved Products List, including the Dell EMC Data Protection Suite and additional products from RSA Security and VMware.

“We are thrilled to expand Dell’s suite of solutions available through our CDM SIN to include the Data Protection Portfolio,” said Maryam Emdadi, Vice President of the Dell Team at Carahsoft. “The nine solutions available under this portfolio are optimized to meet the government’s data protection requirements and ensure the resiliency of citizen and mission data across on-premise, cloud and hybrid environments. Our team looks forward to working with Dell, the CDM program and our reseller partners to strengthen agencies’ security postures and prevent disruptions to their critical work.”

Dell’s Data Protection Portfolio is available through Carahsoft’s CDM Tools SIN 132-44 on GSA Schedule 70 GS-35F-0119Y. For more information, contact the Dell Technologies team at Carahsoft at (866) 335-5240 or DellGroup@carahsoft.com .

