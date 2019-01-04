Dell Technologies : to present at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West Conference

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces Jeff Clarke, vice chairman of Products and Operations, will present at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West Conference in Las Vegas Tues., Jan. 8, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. PST/12:15 p.m. CST.



A live webcast including presentation materials and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

