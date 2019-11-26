Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dell cuts full-year revenue forecast on PC chip shortage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
11/26/2019 | 06:58pm EST
A Dell gaming computer is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles

Dell Technologies Inc cut its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday as its PC business grapples with a shortage of chips from Intel Corp, sending its shares down nearly 5% in extended trading.

Dell is the third-biggest PC maker after China's Lenovo Group Ltd and HP Inc, with the business accounting for nearly half of its total revenue.

"Intel CPU shortages have worsened qtr-over-qtr, impacting our commercial PC and premium consumer PC Q4 forecasted shipments," Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Clarke said on a post-earnings call with analysts.

Intel said last month that demand for its processors used in PCs was outstripping its ability to add capacity, prompting it to rely on contract manufacturers to ease shortage.

Dell's PC business had a strong quarter, with sales rising 4.6% to $11.41 billion and mirroring upbeat results from rival HP, which also reported earnings on Tuesday.

Revenue from Dell's server and networking unit, however, dropped 16% to $4.24 billion in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, while sales in its VMware unit rose 11.4%.

The PC maker said excluding China, its server business was down mid- to high-single digits in the quarter and that demand for servers will "remain challenged".

The company cut its fiscal 2020 revenue forecast to between $91.5 billion and $92.2 billion from between $92.7 billion and $94.2 billion.

The Texas-based company reported total revenue of $22.84 billion for the latest quarter, narrowly missing estimates of $23.04 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Dell's net income was $552 million, compared with a loss of $895 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.75 per share, while analysts were expecting a profit of $1.62 per share.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION 0.15% 58.9 Delayed Quote.25.31%
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED -2.62% 5.57 End-of-day quote.3.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:20pJapan share prices seen stepping up to 30-year peak - Reuters poll
RE
07:16pJapan government striving for 10-trillion-yen extra budget - LDP official
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:05pU.S., CANADIAN AND MEXICAN REPRESENTATIVES TO MEET ON WEDNESDAY : Politico
RE
07:01pELON MUSK : Musk won't settle 'pedo guy' defamation lawsuit, lawyer says
RE
06:58pDell cuts full-year revenue forecast on PC chip shortage
RE
06:44pEXCLUSIVE : Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
RE
06:38pU.S. prosecutors open criminal probe of opioid makers, distributors
RE
06:18pEATING JAMAICAN : A patron at Eat Jamaican Day Expo enjoying coconut water
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. : CANNTRUST : Provides Update Regarding TSX Listing
2EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
3HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : YELLOW APPLICATION FORM
4JAPAN EXCHANGE : Launch of Alesion LX Ophthalmic Solution 0.1% in Japan
5DJI and GoPro Action Camera Black Friday 2019 Deals (Osmo Pocket, Hero 7, and Hero 8) Compared by Deal Answ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group