Deloitte and Modyo Sign Digital Experience Partnership

04/17/2020 | 03:14pm EDT

Companies will work to accelerate digital transformation with Modyo’s Digital Experience Platform in Latin America

We’re pleased to announce that Deloitte and Modyo have signed a partnership agreement to build solutions that accelerate the time to market of digital products using Modyo’s next generation digital experience platform. Deloitte and Modyo will help clients accelerate their digital transformation through web and mobile channels that fundamentally improve the customer experience.

Deloitte and Modyo have several common clients in Latin America and during the past months both companies have been collaborating to streamline how digital channels are designed and built while integrating to core business systems to maximize business impact.

Modyo today has 3 of the 4 largest financial institutions in Chile using the Modyo platform. Financial institutions across banking and insurance, as well as large companies with demanding digital transformation programs count on Modyo. The Modyo platform is used to build and manage digital channels encompassing web sites, mobile applications, content and customers that count on the best self-serve digital experiences.

Deloitte Chile and Deloitte Canada operate as one entity focused on harnessing the combined expertise to help clients design and build world class digital experience solutions. Deloitte’s technology and industry expertise help customers identify and make sustainable transformation happen. Combined with Modyo’s unique Micro Front End architecture, Deloitte can collaborate with clients to design and build industry leading digital experience solutions.

Comments on the News
“We’ve been interacting with Deloitte for the past couple years and we share a common vision as to how digital solutions should be architected to the benefit of customers,” said Mark Bonnell, CEO of Modyo.

“We have had Modyo on our radar for a while, and we see a lot of synergies with clients,” said Ricardo Briggs, CEO of Deloitte Chile. “Our teams will collaborate with Modyo and clients to streamline the way we create digital experiences that are easier to iterate and evolve over time.”

About Deloitte & Deloitte Canada - Chile
Deloitte is the largest professional services firm globally with offices in 130 countries and global experts across industries and functional business domains. Deloitte Canada - Chile merged in 2018 into one combined business entity serving clients throughout America with a world class services platform where business and technology combine to help organizations create transformative value. Learn more @ https://www2.deloitte.com/global/en.html.

About Modyo
Modyo is a fast growing software company that helps digital leaders from financial institutions & large enterprises transform their mobile and web channels with a lightweight, fast and secure digital experience platform. With 100 employees today spread across 3 continents, we accelerate digital transformation for our clients and partners. Learn more @ www.modyo.com.


© Business Wire 2020
