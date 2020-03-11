Deloitte and Vlocity Announce New Joint 5G Media Solutions

Alliance to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Media & Entertainment

Industry with Solutions Built on the Salesforce Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on their existing alliance, Deloitte and Vlocity, Inc. today announced that together they will apply the strength of their portfolios to accelerate 5G adoption and digital transformation for the Media & Entertainment industry. Vlocity, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud software, will deliver cloud and mobile software that enables the potential of global 5G networks, in collaboration with Deloitte’s end-to-end cloud and digital transformation services. The two organizations will jointly develop and deliver new solutions based on the Vlocity Media & Entertainment suite, which helps media companies quickly launch new products and improve subscriber experiences throughout their lifecycle in an opti-channel world.

Specifically, the organizations are addressing critical business and technology issues for today’s media and entertainment companies, including:

Enhancing Subscriber Lifecycle Management: Provide next-generation cloud and mobile capabilities that leverage the speed and access of 5G wireless networks and help B2C and B2B organizations proactively serve subscribers across the entire lifecycle, from lead generation to fulfillment and service.

Deloitte and Vlocity already have a track record working together with top telecommunications, media and entertainment companies globally, including Vodafone Hutchison Australia. The expanded relationship includes a coordinated approach to delivery, enablement, integration, innovation and marketing to support digital transformation and new use cases enabled by rapidly emerging 5G technology.

“The incredible potential of 5G, the next generation of mobile internet connectivity, places new demands on subscriber experience management across all media and entertainment companies. The convergence of superfast 5G wireless networks with cloud technologies, AI and IoT are forcing every company to reevaluate their digital strategy and transform their business and operating models around the customer experience,” said Julie Miller, principal for Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “Together with Vlocity, we are accelerating digital innovation for our media and entertainment clients and supporting transformative change that enables powerful and profitable subscriber experiences across all channels.”

“Today’s consumers expect easy, efficient access to media — at any time, on any channel, and any device,” said Christopher S. Dean, general manager of Vlocity Media & Entertainment. “For innovative companies embracing the power of 5G, customer experience is not an afterthought — it’s at the very core of the CEO’s agenda. By working closely with Deloitte, we are helping these industry leaders embrace a digital-first strategy and implement industry-specific cloud and mobile applications that help companies succeed during a time of profound disruption and opportunity.”

Both Deloitte and Vlocity are well established in media and entertainment. Deloitte plays a leading consultative and implementation role with top companies across sports and live entertainment, information services, publishing, social, digital and advertising. Vlocity’s Media & Entertainment suite is specifically designed and built on Salesforce to manage the full subscriber lifecycle and address changing demand for new content, pricing, bundles and support levels. Visit here for more information on Vlocity Media & Entertainment and here for more information on Deloitte’s relationship with Vlocity.

ABOUT DELOITTE

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 5,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today’s marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Now celebrating 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s more than 312,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com .

ABOUT VLOCITY MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT CLOUD

Vlocity Media & Entertainment Cloud extends the omni-channel capabilities of Salesforce for media and entertainment companies, from publishing to broadcast to pay TV, with a suite of cloud applications that meet the demands of a new generation of customers in today’s subscription economy. Vlocity Media & Entertainment Cloud includes an industry-specific data model, pre-built sales and service business processes built on Salesforce, and industry best practices for subscriber management, digital commerce, concept-to-quote, cash-to-care, and multimedia advertising sales. For more information, visit http://media.vlocity.com/ .

ABOUT VLOCITY

Vlocity is a leading provider of industry-specific cloud and mobile software, driving digital transformation for the world’s largest companies. A three-time Forbes Cloud 100 Winner (2017, 2018, 2019), Vlocity is an “industry cloud” pioneer built in partnership with Salesforce, the world’s #1 CRM provider. Vlocity increases sales, service and marketing agility, operational efficiency, digital adoption and simplicity at a faster time to value across the enterprise. Committed to innovation, customer success and a values-led culture, Vlocity serves the world’s leading companies in the Communications, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Insurance, Health, and Government industries. Vlocity is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Become Vlocity certified . Follow us @vlocity. Learn more, visit us at www.vlocity.com .

