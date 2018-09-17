Delos : Adds Technology Business Leader Anthony Antolino as Chief Commercial Officer

Delos,
a wellness real estate and technology firm, has announced that
technology business leader Anthony Antolino has joined the company as
Chief Commercial Officer, a newly created executive role. Antolino
brings over 20 years of experience in successfully building new market
categories, growing businesses and creating value for privately held
companies.
“Delos is breaking new ground and defining the conditions required for
enhancing health and wellness in all sectors of the built environment,”
said Delos CEO and Founder Paul Scialla. “Anthony is a high-impact
leader and business builder who can drive strategy that aligns with
Delos’ vision. His leadership and expertise in creating new markets,
positioning companies, scaling businesses and bringing new products to
market will be a valuable asset as we accelerate our global growth to
bring improved health and wellness to both commercial and residential
environments.”
Antolino will lead global marketing and commercialization as well as P&L
responsibility for the global Residential Business unit. His
wide-ranging resume includes senior leadership roles as Chief Marketing
and Business Development Officer at iris identity technology developer
EyeLock, where he significantly influenced consumer market development
for iris identity authentication technology and helped establish the
company as the global market leader. He also served as SVP of Strategy
and Marketing at DMC Worldwide, where he led the business transformation
of the 60-year-old company, creating and leading multiple high-value
businesses including private equity firm DMC Capital Funding and Copia,
a social media platform named one of the most transformative media
companies in the world in its founding year.
Antolino officially joined Delos in September where he has taken a lead
role in the global launch of the DARWIN
Home Wellness Intelligence platform — a groundbreaking offering
designed to enhance health outcomes in the home and mitigate harmful
indoor environmental concerns, utilizing Delos’ proprietary wellness
algorithms and sensor technologies, to create spaces that help reduce
stress, improve sleep quality, increase performance and enhance overall
well-being.
“I am excited to have joined a company that is pioneering the
intersection of technology, wellness and real estate,” said Mr.
Antolino. “There is no greater value technology can provide than to
improve people’s health and well-being, and I look forward to working
with the Delos team to help build a new category and scale a business,
knowing that we have the potential to positively impact the lives of
millions of people around the world.”
Delos has fostered leading research collaborations with the Cleveland
Clinic, Mayo Clinic, a board of doctors from the Columbia University
Medical Center and architects, scientists and wellness thought leaders
to introduce wellness standards, programs and solutions into the built
environment. Delos established the Well Living Lab™ in collaboration
with the Mayo Clinic — the world’s first lab committed to researching
the real-world impacts of the indoor environment on human health and
performance. Delos’ wellness technologies and solutions, along with the
International WELL Building Institute’s WELL Building Standard™, have
seen broad adoption of wellness real estate programs across the
commercial real estate market, with nearly 1,000 projects in 35
countries.
About Delos
Delos is a wellness real estate and technology company that is
transforming the lives of people around the world by creating
residential and commercial spaces designed to improve health, well-being
and performance. Informed by seven years of research and rigorous
analysis of environmental health impacts on people, Delos and its
affiliates offer an array of innovative technology, consulting and
design solutions for residential and commercial spaces. Delos’
wholly-owned subsidiary, the International WELL Building Institute pbc,
delivers the WELL Building Standard™, the premier standard for
buildings, interior spaces and communities seeking to implement,
validate and measure features that support and advance human health and
wellness. Delos’ advisory board is comprised of leading professionals
across real estate, government policy, medicine and sustainability,
including renowned wellness luminary Deepak Chopra and sustainability
advocate Leonardo DiCaprio. For more information about Delos, please
visit www.delos.com.
