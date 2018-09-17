Delos : Adds Technology Business Leader Anthony Antolino as Chief Commercial Officer

Anthony Antolino to bring years of leadership experience across commercialization and business transformation to Delos

Delos, a wellness real estate and technology firm, has announced that technology business leader Anthony Antolino has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer, a newly created executive role. Antolino brings over 20 years of experience in successfully building new market categories, growing businesses and creating value for privately held companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005227/en/

Delos Chief Commercial Officer Anthony Antolino (Photo: Business Wire)

“Delos is breaking new ground and defining the conditions required for enhancing health and wellness in all sectors of the built environment,” said Delos CEO and Founder Paul Scialla. “Anthony is a high-impact leader and business builder who can drive strategy that aligns with Delos’ vision. His leadership and expertise in creating new markets, positioning companies, scaling businesses and bringing new products to market will be a valuable asset as we accelerate our global growth to bring improved health and wellness to both commercial and residential environments.”

Antolino will lead global marketing and commercialization as well as P&L responsibility for the global Residential Business unit. His wide-ranging resume includes senior leadership roles as Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer at iris identity technology developer EyeLock, where he significantly influenced consumer market development for iris identity authentication technology and helped establish the company as the global market leader. He also served as SVP of Strategy and Marketing at DMC Worldwide, where he led the business transformation of the 60-year-old company, creating and leading multiple high-value businesses including private equity firm DMC Capital Funding and Copia, a social media platform named one of the most transformative media companies in the world in its founding year.

Antolino officially joined Delos in September where he has taken a lead role in the global launch of the DARWIN Home Wellness Intelligence platform — a groundbreaking offering designed to enhance health outcomes in the home and mitigate harmful indoor environmental concerns, utilizing Delos’ proprietary wellness algorithms and sensor technologies, to create spaces that help reduce stress, improve sleep quality, increase performance and enhance overall well-being.

“I am excited to have joined a company that is pioneering the intersection of technology, wellness and real estate,” said Mr. Antolino. “There is no greater value technology can provide than to improve people’s health and well-being, and I look forward to working with the Delos team to help build a new category and scale a business, knowing that we have the potential to positively impact the lives of millions of people around the world.”

Delos has fostered leading research collaborations with the Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, a board of doctors from the Columbia University Medical Center and architects, scientists and wellness thought leaders to introduce wellness standards, programs and solutions into the built environment. Delos established the Well Living Lab™ in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic — the world’s first lab committed to researching the real-world impacts of the indoor environment on human health and performance. Delos’ wellness technologies and solutions, along with the International WELL Building Institute’s WELL Building Standard™, have seen broad adoption of wellness real estate programs across the commercial real estate market, with nearly 1,000 projects in 35 countries.

About Delos

Delos is a wellness real estate and technology company that is transforming the lives of people around the world by creating residential and commercial spaces designed to improve health, well-being and performance. Informed by seven years of research and rigorous analysis of environmental health impacts on people, Delos and its affiliates offer an array of innovative technology, consulting and design solutions for residential and commercial spaces. Delos’ wholly-owned subsidiary, the International WELL Building Institute pbc, delivers the WELL Building Standard™, the premier standard for buildings, interior spaces and communities seeking to implement, validate and measure features that support and advance human health and wellness. Delos’ advisory board is comprised of leading professionals across real estate, government policy, medicine and sustainability, including renowned wellness luminary Deepak Chopra and sustainability advocate Leonardo DiCaprio. For more information about Delos, please visit www.delos.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005227/en/