Delta Air Line Pilots Respond to Third Quarter Earnings

10/10/2019 | 11:41am EDT

Pilots Point to Extraordinary Efforts Over Summer; Warn of Challenges Ahead

The Delta Master Executive Council (MEC) of the Air Line Pilots Association, Int'l (ALPA), issued the following statement in response to Delta Air Lines’ third quarter earnings report.

“Delta pilots are proud to have contributed to a successful summer flying season by carrying a record number of passengers safely to destinations around the world. While there were significant operational challenges this quarter, Delta pilots were able to help offset those effects through a record amount of overtime flying.

“Delta pilots are dedicated to the success of our airline. With an estimated 900 more pilots needed to be hired to meet next year’s summer flying projections, we are committed to partnering with management to help mitigate staffing issues. The pilots are currently in contract negotiations with the company and we look forward to a successful outcome that rewards us for our part in Delta’s unprecedented profitability.”

Founded in 1931, ALPA is the largest airline pilot union in the world and represents over 63,000 pilots at 35 U.S. and Canadian airlines, including the 14,500 pilots at Delta Air Lines (DAL: NYSE). Visit the ALPA website at alpa.org or follow us on Twitter @WeAreALPA.

Stay Connected with Delta MEC ALPA
http://www.facebook.com/pages/Delta-MEC-Comm/10150123907580226
https://twitter.com/#!/delta_mec_comm
https://www.youtube.com/user/DeltaMECComm


© Business Wire 2019
