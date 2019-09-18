Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian to Keynote at CES 2020

CES introduces new exhibit area and conference track focused on Travel & Tourism

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced that Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian will deliver a CES® 2020 keynote. Bastian will speak on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 2 PM in the Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom in Las Vegas, NV. This will be the first time Delta – or any airline – will headline the CES keynote stage. At CES 2019, Bastian joined IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty during the opening keynote session.

CES 2020 will also feature a new Travel & Tourism exhibit area to show how smarter and safer technologies are providing a more enhanced, efficient and customized consumer experience. Attendees will experience first-hand the innovations transforming travel and tourism from global companies to tech startups, as well as hear from industry leaders in the new conference track that will explore topics from augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in travel to smart tourism.

“Biometrics, AR/VR, mobile technology and more are simplifying travel today and fundamentally changing travel in the future,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “This is a growing trillion-dollar industry supporting millions of jobs across the world. Attendees will be able see and experience for the first time the promise technology holds for the travel and tourism industry and we look forward to hearing from Delta who is leading the way.”

“Travel has become an essential part of our lives, and CES is the perfect stage to show the world how technology and innovation – combined with the best employees on the planet – will transform the future travel experience for customers across all points of the journey,” Bastian said.

Since being named Delta’s CEO in May 2016, Bastian has expanded Delta’s leading position as the world’s most reliable airline while growing its global footprint and enhancing the customer experience in the air and on the ground. Under Bastian’s leadership, Delta is transforming the air travel experience with generational investments in technology, aircraft, airport facilities and, most importantly, Delta’s employees worldwide. In 2018, Fortune magazine named Bastian among “The World’s 50 Greatest Leaders,” and in 2019, he was elected to the membership of the Council on Foreign Relations.

This is the first announcement of the keynote series with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

CES 2020, the global stage for innovation, will run Jan. 7-10, 2020, in Las Vegas and provide access to the most transformative tech across various marketplaces, such as 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, vehicles, digital health and more. Industry leaders and rising stars will come together again to pioneer future innovation driving the ever-evolving tech industry. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2020 updates.

